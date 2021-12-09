Ontario committee recommends that concert workers receive more rights, transparency and benefits

TORONTO – Ontario needs to develop a non-employer-related benefit plan, create a concert work board and enforce greater transparency in concert employment contracts, a new report on changing the employment landscape of the province.

The report by a government-tasked committee of experts to address labor market disruptions by COVID-19 also recommended the creation of a “subordinate contractor” category for concert workers based on applications with guaranteed employment rights, including pay. of departure and the minimum wage.

The final report by the Ontario Workforce Recovery Advisory Committee, including 21 recommendations, was made public Thursday.

“The recommendations are about drafting a policy regime that takes into account how changes in technology and COVID, which coincide, are changing the workplace,” said Rohinton Medhora, chairman of the committee that began its work in June.

Labor Minister Monte McNaughton said he was impressed with the recommendations and would consider them all.

Of particular interest, he said, was the recommendation that the government consider developing a portable benefit plan that relates directly to employees, not their employers.

“This is a priority for me and I really want to move forward by looking at this seriously,” McNaughton said in an interview Wednesday.

The report said a portable plan could see the benefits administered through “an independent body, through government, the private sector or some combination” and would support worker mobility, provide security for their future and potentially helped businesses attract more workers.

McNaughton said he is “excited” by the concept, which he said could cover concert workers and others working in restaurants and retail who have no health, vision or dental benefits.

Medhora, chairwoman of the committee, who is also president of the Center for International Governance Innovation, said the idea of ​​portable benefits goes “hand in hand” with advice to better secure rights for concert workers, and also tackles nature in career change as people hold more jobs during their lifetime.

The committee recommends appointing an expert to study how the program would work best.

The short period of group consultation during the summer and the composition of the committee, which did not include any employees or union representatives, has raised concerns from working groups that the recommendations lack full research and may lean towards the interests of large employers such as Uber. leaving concert workers more vulnerable.

The Ontario Labor Federation wrote in complaints to the committee serious concerns about what it called a “hasty and deeply flawed” consultation process that did not involve public hearings.

McNaughton said he wanted the job done quickly because “there is an urgent need to act” in response to the economic changes from the pandemic. He also noted consultations with concert workers and said he would welcome more feedback now that the report is published.

Uber spent the past year asking the province to ask employers of app-based concerts to raise self-directed benefit funds that can be distributed to drivers for prescriptions, dental and vision care, and provide safety training and tools. like reflective vests. The proposal called Flexible Work + will not designate concert workers as employees and does not include minimum wage or departure wage requirements.

Uber is still reviewing the committee’s recommendations, spokeswoman Laura Miller said.

“Given the diverse and complex needs of drivers and delivery people, a comprehensive policy plan is the only way forward,” she wrote in an email.

Brice Sopher, vice president of Gig Workers United, said he was alarmed by how many similarities there are between the committee’s recommendations and Uber’s plan, which many workers have long denounced.

His organization thinks that the category of “dependent contractor” is unnecessary and workers should be recognized as employees.

“These portable benefits and the new category are a bargain for all workers, because once it is legalized, there are very few barriers for other jobs to transform their workers into this new category,” Sopher said. who sends food to UberEats and works as a DJ.

“So we are sad for ourselves and we are afraid for the long term.”

The committee’s recommendation for the “subordinate contractor” suggested the creation of that category of workers through the Employment Standards Act “or elsewhere”. The recommendation stated that those workers should have basic employment rights such as severance pay, minimum wages, benefits, pay cuts, regular payroll and notice of termination of severance pay.

The committee further said that concert platform companies operating in Ontario should be required to provide basic, clear and transparent contracts with information on payments, fines, suspensions or pay cuts.

The report also said that contracting companies should be forced to declare that they comply with employment standards, especially in the classification of workers, so there is no uncertainty over liability.

He also suggested piloting a virtual platform “that matches the supply and demand for different types of concerts and contract works”, which could start with several types of professions and expand to more if it turns out to be effective.

He also recommended a dedicated communication strategy that promotes the province as a desirable place to work and giving greater clarity to the definition of “independent contractors”.

The Progressive Conservative Government has already acted on some of the committee’s recommendations, which it saw in an interim report.

Labor legislation passed this month requires medium-sized workplaces to have policies for digitally disconnecting employees after working hours and restricts non-competitive clauses. He also urges businesses to give shipping managers access to bathrooms – something that was not explicitly recommended by the committee but repeatedly appeared during the consultations, McNaughton said.

– with files by Tara Deschamps