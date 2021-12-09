Canada bans conversion therapyExBulletin

International
Canada bans conversion therapy
Canada has officially banned conversion therapy, a widely discredited practice aimed at changing a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
Legislation that makes the provision, promotion and benefit of conversion therapy illegal was formally approved on Wednesday and will take effect after 30 days, on 7 January.
“It’s official: our government legislation banning the disgusting and degrading practice of conversion therapy has received Royal Consent – which means it is now legal.” posted on Twitter Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “Canadian LGBTQ2, we will always stand up for you and your rights.”
(Canadian government uses acronym “LGBTQ2” to include Two-Spirit, a term some indigenous people use to describe their sexual, gender, and / or spiritual identity.)
The bill defines conversion therapy as any practice, treatment, or service designed to alter or suppress a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.
These techniques can vary in speech and behavior therapy for medical treatments, and have been discredited from leading medical associations in many countries (including the US) as well as from the United Nations, the World Health Organization, Amnesty International and other groups. Critics say the practice causes harm to its victims and is based on the false premise that sexual orientation and gender identity can or should be “cured”.
According to recent data, one in 10 gay men, two, trans and queer, and two-souled and unmarried people in Canada have experienced conversion therapy. findings of a study from the Community-Based Research Center. Among them, 72% started before the age of 20 years. Low-income, indigenous, and other marginalized groups are disproportionately represented, according to Canada Department of Justice.
The Department of Justice notes that some jurisdictions, such as Ontario and Qubec, have enacted legislation that addresses various aspects of conversion therapy, while some municipalities have banned the practice and promotion within the city limits.
This was Canada’s third attempt to ban this practice nationally, with Toronto star noting that the bill went further than previous versions, making it a crime for anyone to undergo conversion therapy, regardless of whether he or she agrees. This time, the bill was passed unanimously in the House of Commons and the Senate.
“The consensus demonstrated by parliamentarians in Canada is part of an evolving global consensus surrounding real and lifelong damage to victims and survivors of conversion therapy,” said Justice Minister David Lametti. in a statement applauding the adoption of the bill. “In fact, with these changes to the Penal Code, Canada’s conversion therapy laws are among the most comprehensive in the world.
The complete ban on so-called conversion therapies has received Royal Consent. This is a victory for Canada, especially for the bravery and courage of survivors who have spoken openly for years. This is what it feels like to make history. Thank you.
– David Lametti (@DavidLametti) December 8, 2021
of the text of the draft law says it harms society because it is based on and spreads myths and stereotypes about sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression, including the myth that heterosexuality, gender identity, and gender expression that match the sex assigned to a person at birth are preferred over other sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions ”.
It is a criminal offense to force someone to undergo conversion therapy, to promote or advertise the practice, to receive financial or other material benefits from its provision, and to do anything for the purpose of removing a child from Canada in order to undergo conversion therapy. in another place.
It also authorizes courts to order the removal of advertisements for conversion therapy.
“This legislation represents an important milestone in the government’s commitment to protecting the dignity and equality of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and bisexual communities, criminalizing a shameful, unscientific, and destructive practice,” Lametti said. adding that more work needs to be done to protect LGBTQ persons.
Many LGBTQ2 politicians and rights advocates are applauding the passage of the bill and praising activists who shared their personal stories making it possible.
“It’s hard to describe how important this is to so many survivors, but beyond the LGBTQ2 + community, all Canadians should be proud of this historic moment of nonpartisanship to do the right thing.” wrote on Twitter Nick Schiavo, one of those activists. “It matters. It sends a clear message. This is Canada at its best.”
PAGE: Canada has banned conversion therapy. bill # C4 received royal approval today after unanimous votes in both the House of Commons and the Senate.
This bold move sends a resounding message of support to LGBTQ youth around the world.
– Amit Paley (@amitpaley) December 8, 2021
There has been a growing push to stop conversion therapy worldwide.
In the US, 20 states and about 100 municipalities have banned the practice, according to a tracker from the Born Perfect campaign of the National Center for Lesbian Rights.
three European countries have outlawed conversion therapy: Malta, Germany and Albania. And soon there may be a fourth, like the Senate of France voted to criminalize it this week.
This story first appeared on the live blog of the Morning Edition.
