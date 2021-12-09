About 80 still live in Hamilton parks; Emotions still raw over Beemer Park – Hamilton removals





The riots that followed a recent fire and the clearing of a camp in Beemer Park received a full broadcast during a meeting of Hamilton councilors on Wednesday. Different interpretations of the confrontation between police and activists continue, even though winter is approaching, and the focus is on helping some 80 to 90 people who continue to live in the city parks. Read more: Police arrests in connection with Hamilton camp collapse sparked demonstrations at Central Station Edward John, the city’s housing director, says this is an ongoing challenge and “not uncommon at this time of year”. “We are struggling with capacity in all of our shelters,” John said. “It’s a daily response we do to see what is available” to connect individuals with shelters, he said. The story goes down the ad John is expected to present a plan for additional housing services during Thursday’s community committee and emergency services meeting. Trends The woman who was persecuted in Vancouver has been brutally attacked in Mexico

Ontario reports nearly 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths Read more: Deputies, black leaders say charges related to Hamilton camp demonstrations should be dropped “With the onset of the pandemic, we almost doubled our system in terms of delivering that extra capacity,” John said. “However, we have had tremendous battles with the outflow that is putting individuals into shelter, finding opportunities for them to leave the shelter.” Kojo Damptey, executive director of the Hamilton Center for Civic Involvement, reiterated his call, during Wednesday’s general affairs committee meeting, to drop charges against some young activists of color. The arrests, which related to the alleged breach of police perimeter, date back to protests during and after a camp demolition following a November 24 fire in Beemer Park. Read more: Hamilton bans admission of couples to emergency shelters amid incidents of domestic violence Damptey has also called for a judicial inquiry into the actions of all police officers present during those confrontations. Damptey told advisers Wednesday that officers involved in the arrests of camp supporters “have racist attitudes or support racist beliefs.” The story goes down the ad Hamilton police were not available to respond to the allegation due to an ongoing investigation by Ontario Police Officer (SIU), but Mayor Fred Eisenberger called Damptey’s statement “terribly unlucky.” Police said that demonstrators breaks the police ribbon and compromised a created area “for the safety of workers who cleaned the area, camp residents, city staff and terrain staff”. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

