The US says it will take several days to judge Iran’s stance on the nuclear talks





WASHINGTON, Dec. 9 (Reuters) – It will take several days to judge whether Iran is showing flexibility in talks on resuming Tehran and Washington with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a US State Department spokesman told reporters on Thursday. , Ned Price. “Maybe (it will take) a few more days until we understand where the Iranians are in the context of the resumption of this round and … the flexibility they may or may not be willing to show,” Price said. Asked if Iran could be playing time in the talks and seeking to exploit US weakness, he said: “I can assure you that if the Iranian regime suspects the United States of weakness, they will be very surprised. “ Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Price tried to avoid criticism that Iran has set in motion the major powers in the negotiations, while making progress on its nuclear program. “We have been very clear that Iran will not be able to play in time, that Iran’s nuclear escalation and its provocations will not give Iran any extra leverage in these negotiations,” he said, referring to talks in Vienna between Iranian officials and dignitaries. powers to revive the 2015 agreement. “The only thing these provocations and these escalations will do is bring us closer to the point of a possible crisis. And we are not looking for a crisis,” Price added, adding that Washington wanted a diplomatic solution and that he hoped Iran was not. in search of a crisis. Talks in Vienna are between Iran and the five powers still in the deal – Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia – following then-President Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to withdraw the United States. Under the deal, Iran halted its nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting By Daphne Psaledakis, Arshad Mohammed and Mohammad Zarghan; Written by Arshad Mohammed; editing by Diane Craft and Mark Porter Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/us-says-will-take-few-days-judge-iran-stance-nuclear-talks-2021-12-09/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos