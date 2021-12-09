In tough report, auditor general says federations fail to protect foreign farm workers from pandemic

The federal department in charge of inspecting farms hiring temporary foreign workers failed to observe how well employers were protecting their staff during the pandemic, Canada’s Auditor General reported today.

Auditor General Karen Hogan said inspectors working for Employment and Social Development in Canada (ESDC) did not properly implement new pandemic regulations designed to protect workers from COVID-19, often bypassing controls on whether employers provided drinking water, products cleaning, special shelter for infected and dedicated workers. Quarantine space for workers supposed to be isolated for 14 days upon arrival in Canada.

Foreign farm workers who come to Canada on a seasonal basis to fill labor shortages in the agricultural sector are uniquely vulnerable to COVID-19 because they often live in close quarters in shared accommodation provided by the employer.

There were major outbreaks on several farms in the early days of the pandemic. At least three foreign farm workers have died from COVID-19, AG revealed.

To address the gaps that were making workers sick, the federal government in July 2020 allocated $ 16.2 million in new funding to increase ESDC agricultural inspections. AG found that the new money did little to improve the quality of their work.

Mexican and Guatemalan workers collect strawberries on a farm in Pont Rouge Que. on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. (Jacques Boissinot / Canadian Press)

The Auditor General found that, over a two-year period, department inspectors produced poor reports most of the time.

AG found problems in 73 percent of all quarantine inspection reports submitted in 2020.

AG reports that although its office pointed out these “significant” deficiencies to the department’s top bureaucrat earlier this year, the problem only worsened in 2021 when 88 percent of all inspections examined showed deficiencies. Inspectors also failed to “complete the vast majority of inspections in a timely manner,” the AP said in its report.

Department ‘did not do a good job’

Speaking to reporters after the report was published, Hogan said the department “did not do a good job”. She said the ESDC is facing “systemic problems throughout the regime” and needs to “pull back” and “do things differently moving forward” to show that they really care about the well-being of temporary foreign workers.

The AG report shows that, in many cases, ESDC inspectors approved employer pandemic protocols even though “poor quality evidence or no evidence was collected” in most inspections “before employers were found to be compliant or inspection to become inactive “.

In other cases, 16 percent of all inspections reviewed by AG inspectors had actual evidence that an employer did not comply with pandemic regulations, but ESDC bureaucrats nevertheless gave them a passing grade.

Lack of “zeal”

This year, 100 percent of all employers surveyed were found to be compliant, despite the fact that in many cases, ESDC inspectors did not actually verify whether workers’ homes were without serious health and safety risks.

“Departments rated almost all employers as complying with COVID-19 requirements … despite having gathered little or no evidence to demonstrate this,” AG said. “In some cases, the department received information indicating possible discrepancies, but nevertheless found the employer compliant.”

AG said the inspections lacked “zeal” and “urgency”, shortcomings that left workers exposed to a dangerous virus during a health crisis.

While ESDC investigators were tasked with ensuring that farm workers had quarantine space for 14 days upon arrival in Canada, AG found that many inspections were delayed as long as the reviews “were still incomplete and very inactive.” long after the workers’ quarantines had ended. “

And when COVID-19 outbreaks were identified on farms, AG found that inspections began quickly “but were inactive for long periods” meaning that ESDC investigators did little to help curb active infections.

A migrant worker from Mexico uses hand sanitizer while boarding the bus after arriving at Montreal International Airport on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (Ryan Remiorz / Canadian Press)

In one particularly disturbing case cited by the Auditor General, it took a week for an ESDC inspector to first contact an employer after reporting an outbreak.

The auditor’s report says that during an interview with the inspector, the employer said that they were not providing special housing for workers who tested positive, both infected and non-infected, they were also sharing a bathroom and a kitchen.

After learning of this serious violation, the ESDC investigator “did not pursue corrective action for more than a month,” the AG revealed.

AP provided other examples of inadequate work produced by ESDC over the past two years.

During a 2020 inspection, bureaucrats were trying to determine if 26 temporary foreign workers could be safely quarantined on a given farm. Evidence collected to show that there was adequate social distancing in the working-class quarters amounted to only two photographs, one from a desk and one from a single bedroom.

“No prosecution has taken place and the employer has been found to be in compliance,” AG said.

‘Poor quality evidence’

During another 2020 inspection, bureaucrats assessed quarantine accommodations for three temporary foreign workers. The employer sent along photos that clearly showed that the distance between the workers beds in a shared bedroom was much less than the two meters required.

Again, “no follow-up occurred and the employer was found to be compliant,” AG said.

In a 2021 inspection to assess whether 10 workers could live safely in a given facility, inspectors found the employer complied after reviewing only “a one-bedroom photo”. This review was also conducted two months later than required by the department’s instructions.

These are not unique cases. AG found that in 76 percent of all inspections reviewed, EDSC bureaucrats collected “poor quality evidence or no evidence” to demonstrate compliance with the two-meter distance regulation.

Migrant workers prune fruit trees in Pereaux, NS (Andrew Vaughan / Canadian Press)

While ESDC inspectors were tasked with interviewing workers about their living conditions as part of their inspections, most were not concerned. In half of all inspections, ESDC inspectors did not interview the required number of employees. In some cases, no employees were interviewed at all.

And even when the workers interviewed showed serious concerns, some workers said they had no access to food, while in isolation AG found no evidence that inspectors had acted to address these issues.

Syed Hussan, executive director of the advocacy group Migrant Workers for Change, said the AG’s report is “deeply, deeply troubling”, but not so surprising, given ESDC’s past in the field.

“The Auditor General is saying what we already know that inspections can not and will not protect migrant farm workers,” Hussan said. “The ESDC was not created to protect migrant farm workers. It was created to ensure a steady supply of cheap labor.

“The fact that these inspections revealed that all employers are compliant shows that the federal government is unable and unwilling to protect migrant farm workers.”

Hussan said the federal government should completely abolish the temporary program of foreign workers in agriculture and make all potential farm workers permanent residents, so that they can enjoy more legal protections.