A viral image of a black fetus is highlighting the need for diversity in medical illustrations





The image, created by Nigerian medical student and illustrator Chidiebere Ibe, hit a chord with countless people on social media, many of whom said that they had never seen a black fetus or a black pregnant woman previously described. He also drew attention to a larger issue in question: Lack of diversity in medical illustrations

(While most fetuses are red – newborns turn dark pink or red and only gradually develop the skin tone they will have throughout life – the medical illustration aims to represent patients who are not used to seeing the tones of their skin in such images.)

Ibe said in an interview with HuffPost in the UK that he did not expect to receive such an overwhelming answer – the illustration of his fetus was one of many such images he was created as a medical illustrator, most of whom depict black skin tones. But this underscored the importance of a mission to which he has long been committed.

“The whole point was to keep talking about what I’m passionate about – equality in healthcare – and also to show the beauty of people of color,” he told the publication. “We do not just need more representation like this – we need more people willing to create representation like this.” CNN contacted Ibe for comment, but he did not expand on the topic further. Ni-Ka Ford, chairman of the diversity committee for the Association of Medical Illustrators, said the organization was grateful for Ibe’s illustration. “Along with the importance of representing black and brown bodies in medical illustration, his illustration also serves to combat another major flaw in the medical system, which is the staggeringly disproportionate mortality rate of black women mothers in this place, “she wrote in a. email on CNN. What is medical illustration Medical illustrations have been used for thousands of years to record and communicate procedures, pathologies, and other aspects of medical knowledge, from The ancient Egyptians at Leonardo da Vinci . Science and art combine to translate complex information into visuals that can communicate concepts to students, practitioners, and the public. These images are used not only in textbooks and scientific journals, but also in films, presentations and other media. There are fewer than 2,000 trained medical illustrators in the world, according to Association of Medical Illustrators . With only a handful of accredited medical illustration programs in North America tending to be expensive and accept few students, the field has historically been dominated by white people and men – who, in turn, will says the bodies described have usually been the same. “Historically [medical illustrations] have always featured male figures with white bodies and still do today, “Ford said.” Panning for one body type in medical illustration marginalizes everyone else. “ About 3% of the images analyzed showed bodies with disabilities, while only 2% showed elderly people. Studies have supported this lack of diversity. Researchers at the University of Wollogong in Australia found in one 2014 study that out of more than 6000 images with an identifiable sex in 17 anatomy textbooks published between 2008 and 2013, only 36% of the bodies presented were female. The vast majority were whites.About 3% of the images analyzed showed bodies with disabilities, while only 2% showed elderly people. Why diversity matters in the field Diversity in the field of medical illustrations (or lack thereof) matters because these images can have implications for trainees, practitioners, and medical patients. “Without equal representation and permanent use of only fit white patients described in medical textbooks, medical professionals are limited in their ability to accurately diagnose and treat people who do not fit the mold,” he said. Ford. “Medical professionals may tend to rely on racial stereotypes and generalizations because of this knowledge gap as symptoms manifest differently in darker skin tones, leading to poorer care.” A study by the same researchers at the University of Wollogong published in 2018 found that gender-biased images from anatomy textbooks enhanced medical students ’scores on implicit bias tests. Another study published in magazine Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery – Global Open in 2019 found that white patients were overrepresented in images of plastic surgery journals, which the authors suggested could potentially affect the care that non-white patients receive. “For decades, peer-reviewed academic publications have used photographs and images that inadequately portray diversity in the demographics of patients affected by particular diseases,” the researchers write. “This is particularly striking in the lack of diversity in medical illustration. These inequalities in medical reporting can have lasting downstream effects on access to and delivery of health care.” Ford said those not often described in medical illustrations “may feel left out and unaccepted in a healthcare setting, leading to feelings of distrust and isolation when receiving care.” She also said that medical professionals may feel less sensitive to groups that are not represented – people of color, brown, women, transgender or non-binary – which may reduce the quality of care they receive. Inequalities in health care have been well documented , with studies showing that patients of color are more likely to experience bias and be misdiagnosed for certain conditions. Research has also shown that a significant proportion of white medicine students and residents hold false notions of biological differences between black and white people, which can lead to racial prejudice in the way their pain is perceived and treated. Despite the continuing need for medical illustrations to describe the full extent of human diversity, the field is beginning to see change, medical illustrator Hillary Wilson told CNN. Wilson, whose illustrations describe black people in infographics about eczema, sun damage, alopecia and other conditions, said that both patients and practitioners can benefit from looking at the diversity represented in medical illustrations. And through her work, she is trying to humanize people of color and other marginalized groups by doing just that. “The reality is that there are so many different types of people,” she said. “For me, a source is not complete if at least I would not consider this and try my best to calculate the fact that there are so many different types of people.” While Ibe’s image of the black fetus seemed to mark a departure from the norm, Wilson said he hopes that in the future, seeing black skin tones in medical illustrations will become routine. “Ultimately, I hope it can only become one of the things that is expected,” she added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/09/health/black-fetus-medical-illustration-diversity-wellness-cec/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos