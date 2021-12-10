Mexico, Brazil and Latin America





News from our neighbors south of the border is here. Mexico continues to be a big winner, with huge investments continuing in automobiles, electronics, equipment, railways and power verticals. Production growth in Brazil this year has been impressive and new investment plans reflect optimism for the future. Argentina has some interesting developments in clean energy and automobiles, while investments in Chilean technology reach new levels. For more industry information and other information, read on. Mexico For more information, contact Carlos Mortera ([email protected]). Fasemex, the local metalworking group, and Freightcar America (FCA) are investing an additional $ 60 million to expand their Coahuila railroad plant. The FCA and Fasemex established a freight rail joint venture in 2019, with Fasemex providing machinery, grinding and welding services. They built their 1000th plant at the plant this summer and the expansion will create 300 more local jobs. Next.e.GO Mobile, the German manufacturer of electric vehicles and sustainable mobility systems, wants to enter the Mexican market and is collaborating with Questum, a subsidiary of the Mexican industrial consortium Grupo Quimmco. Together they want to set up a production facility in the form of a micro-factory. The unique 5G ready-made e.GOs micro-factory is suitable not only to serve the growing Mexican market, but also to supply spare parts for other e.GO facilities on the American continent. Georgia-based Kloeckner Metals has broken ground on a new $ 8 million plant in Quertaro. After 17 years of service in Mexico by Kloeckner Metals Monterrey, based in Apodaca, Nuevo Leon, Kloeckner Metals Quertaro will be the company’s second facility in Mexico. The new 84,000-square-foot factory is in the municipality of El Marqus, in the O’Donnell Industrial Park. It is expected to be operational in the spring of 2022. France-based Plastibell Clayens, the supplier of plastic components to the medical, electrical, automotive and aerospace industries, will invest a total of $ 23 million over the next two years to expand its Torren plant. She expects employment at the facility to increase from 300 to 760 by 2024. Shanghai-based Daimay Automotive Interior celebrated the ribbon cutting of Plant II at the Finsa Industrial Park in Ramos Arizpe at the same time as ground was laid for Plant III. Factory III, with an investment of $ 30 million, will produce components for the other two plants in the same industrial park. TE Connectivity, the Swiss-American consumer electronics company, has plans for a new plant in Ciudad Jurez, which will create 500 new jobs. This is the company’s third factory in the city. Vernicolor, the French supplier of plastic sub-assemblies for automobiles, opened its new $ 6 million factory in Coahuila, creating 500 jobs. Coahuila is home to one of the most important automobile clusters in Mexico. Proma, the Italian supplier of automotive components, specializing in seat structures and mechanisms, body mounts and transverse front suspension beams, will invest $ 6.4 million to build a new plant in San Miguel de Allende , Guanajuato. This will be their first location in Mexico and will help them position themselves close to their clients in North America. Four companies recently announced major plans in Mexico, including a new plant and several major expansion projects. Phillips Industries, Grupo Industrial Saltillo, Stanley Black & Decker and Whirlpool join a recent wave of investment-announcing companies. This latest round amounts to more than $ 200 million and will create 3,100 jobs. Pirelli, the Italian tire giant, plans a $ 36 million expansion to increase production capacity at its Silao plant. The investment will increase production capacity to 7.2 million tires per year and create 150 new jobs. According to data from the Ministry of Economy, Mexican exports of vehicle parts grew at an annual rate of 22.5% during the first four months of this year. Industry analysts cited rising demand for regional content under the new USMCA trade agreement as boosting exports to the United States and Canada. US-owned manufacturer of plastic components NYX Mexico Plastics reported plans to build a new manufacturing plant in the northern state of Coahuila. The $ 25 million country is expected to produce plastic parts for door panels, center consoles, glove compartments and other automotive interior components. Mexico’s national company, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), announced plans to build a large-scale solar-powered park in the northwestern state of Sonora, in collaboration with the state government. The $ 1.7 billion project is expected to have a capacity of 1,000 MW and will be offered to contractors through an international tender. Mexican industrial group Grupo Vasconia reported plans to set up a new aluminum plant in the eastern Gulf state of Veracruz. The $ 50 million facility is expected to provide aluminum to help industrial product division groups capitalize on growing demand under the new North American USMCA free trade agreement. UK-based Unilever is forecasting investments in Mexico of around $ 275 million over the next three years to boost production of goods produced for export. Efforts to increase production will focus on processed foods, in particular ice cream. Irish food and beverage maker Kerry inaugurated a new manufacturing plant in the central state of Irapuato. The investment amount was not specified for the factory, which will produce flavoring ingredients for products such as beverages, food, meat, dairy products and bakery products. Brazil For more information, contact Achilles Arbex ([email protected]). Renault launches its first Re-Factory to upgrade semi-new cars. The Re-Factory is in So Jose dos Pinhais and will reproduce about 180 cars per day (45,000 per year). It will use 3D printing and automation and is fully integrated with Industry 4.0 concepts. Steel consumption in Brazil has increased by 24% in 2021, in line with the economic recovery. Expectations are that consumption will continue to grow, growing by no less than 5% in 2022. Steelmakers like Gerdau, Arcelor Mittal and Usiminas have made massive investments to support this growth. Locally based Brametal continues to expand its Linhares facility to add new commodity-focused capacity to support the expansion of solar and wind power, two of the most promising energy segments in the country. US engine maker, filtration systems and power generation Cummins is reporting record country growth of 50% year-on-year, reaching 47,000 engines produced (30% higher than the pre-pandemic level). 65% of engines go to the automotive industry, especially trucks and buses. The company forecasts 5% -10% growth in 2022. Luxembourg-based packaging company Ardagh Metal continues to expand by adding capacity to its Jacarei facility. With recent investments, this plant is now the largest manufacturing facility for sleek metal beverage packaging (read: cans) in South America. Novelis, the American industrial aluminum company, continues to invest in the expansion of its Pindamonhangaba plant, where it produces rods and aluminum rods. With investments of over $ 150 million, the company has increased its production capacity to 680,000 tons per year, while its recycling capacity is now over 490,000 tons per year. The off-road / highway equipment segment recorded a 39% increase in sales per year, reaching 31,198 units sold. The segment recorded YTD sales of 9,500 excavators, 7,500 wheeled loaders and over 7,150 excavators. BMW will invest $ 100 million in its Araquari facility to produce new X3 and X4 platforms. The new investment in production lines will also include improvements across the plant, especially in areas related to digital manufacturing and software. According to the BMW president, Brazil is by far the biggest potential for BMW in Latin America given the sophistication and age of its population. BMW has invested over $ 700 million to produce passenger cars in Brazil. Germany-based Siemens, in a joint effort with Brazil’s MWM engines, has built significant applications using Brownfield Connectivitys gateway solutions to collect data from machines located on its production floor. The entire company is now collecting data and using Siemens MindSphere to store the data on its server. Augmented reality is also used to provide preventative maintenance. The Brazilian Association of Machinery Tool Builders, ABIMAQ, is forecasting a 4% increase in machinery consumption for 2022. The association reported that 2021 was a very positive year in terms of consumption as the segment doubled compared to 2020. Costa Rica For more information, contact Carlos Mortera ([email protected]). Bayer is expanding its presence in the country and will build a new state-of-the-art 28,000-square-foot production facility in Alajuela with a total investment of $ 200 million. Colombia For more information, contact Carlos Mortera ([email protected]). Chile For more information, contact Carlos Mortera ([email protected]). Argentina For more information, contact Carlos Mortera ([email protected]). Compared to the period before the pandemic, industrial activity for September increased by 14.7% compared to September 2019, and annual activity is 6.1% above total in 2019 (20.2% above 2020). Changan Argentina, the local arm of Chinese automaker, announced a $ 20 million investment to start production of the MD201 lightweight vehicle in La Rioja. It is an urban freight vehicle, which until now was imported from China.

