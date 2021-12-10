International News: US Team Defeats Puerto Rico in Extra Tournament to Improve 4-0 at WBSC U-18 Women’s Soccer World Cup

The U-18 Women’s National Team (WNT) improved to 4-0 at the World Basketball Confederation (WBSC) U-18 Women’s Softball World Cup following a close 1-0 victory over Puerto Rican No. 5.

A solid showing from both teams, the match remained tied with the 0-0 result in seven innings with the US placing its only game performance in eighth place before closing Puerto Rico’s attack at the bottom of the frame to seal the victory.

Pitching staff i Valerie Cagle (Yorktown, Va.) And Keagan Rothrock (Whiteland, Ind.) Kept Puerto Rico offensive off the board through eight innings, while reaching 15 strokes and allowing a minimum of two strokes.

Cagle started in the circle for the US before Rothrock entered for relief at the bottom of the fifth game and pulled 10 of the 11 shots he faced with a blow to lead the US team to victory.

The U.S. team took the sticks early in the game with him Erin Coffel (Bremen, Ind.) And The allure of Vjollca (Murrieta, California) sending singles one after the other across the field at the top of the first, but a flight outside would leave them stranded.

Cagle and the U.S. defense came out strong at the bottom of the frame with a 1-2-3 match featuring two kicks and one off field to get the US back on the plate.

A key song by Cagle followed by a base hit by Maci Bergeron (Rayne, La.) Would look to start something at the top of the second, but a bag and two flights would end at-bat.

The Eagles remained steady in defense during the lower part of the tournament with Zavodnik tracking a line move in the center of the field followed by an off-field pitch and an attack to pull the team back.

Puerto Rico managed to get the first basic player of the game at the end of the fourth game with a two-out single, but Cagle shot back with a shot to keep him away.

A single from Avery Hodge (Richmond, Texas) and a kick after step by Kinsey Fiedler (Lees Summit, Mo.) would seek to end the silence for the U.S. at the top of the fifth, but a stellar game by Puerto Rico left-back would record the third in a row.

The Puerto Rican treadmill came within 60 feet of the house plate at the bottom of the frame, as a single frequency and a two-way walk placed the runners in first and second place.

A goal change for Team USA brought Rothrock to the circle before a walk loaded the bases, but a ball flying towards Zavodnik in the center of the field would put an end to the threat and keep the game goalless in five rows.

The United States put another pair of runners in the top six with a mistake and a walk, but were unable to make any runs as Rothrock returned the favor at the end of the match with a three-way kick to stifle Puerto Rico’s attack.

Hodge seemed to ignite a spark for the U.S. Team at the top of the seventh ranking after leading the match with a single followed by a stolen base to place a runner in the goalless exit position. A bag from Keely Williams (Cibolo, Texas) quickly took Hodge to third place, but an off-field game and a diving game by Puerto Rico center-back ended in at-bat.

Rothrock continued to deal with the bottom of the frame, hitting the next three kicks in order to send the game into extra rows.

The U.S. started in the top eight with Coffel in second place as the International Tie Runner (ITB) before Zavodnik sent a flyer to the center of the field to advance it to third place. With the first performance in the third, Bergeron sent a cake to the field to allow Coffel to score and rush home for the 1-0 lead.

With a runner-up from Puerto Rico ranked second, Rothrock proved undisturbed as she recorded the Ks 10 in three directions.thconsecutive blows to give the US team the 1-0 thriller.

Red, white and blue will be back in action today, on December 9 against the Netherlands no. 10, before the extra matches against no. 30 of Peru (10 December at 19:00 ET) and Nr. 6 Chinese Taipei (December 11 at 1:00: 30 pm ET).

Direct statistics will be available throughUSASoftball.comwhile the WBSC has provided live broadcast, which can be accessed byby clicking here.

The opening round will end on Saturday, December 11 with the first two teams in the standings after the 28-match round match that will take place in the World Cup gold medal match on Sunday, December 12 at 16:00 ET. The third and fourth place teams will face each other for the bronze medal on Sunday, December 12 at 13:00 ET.Click here to see the full schedule.

Click here to view the full schedule for the 2021 WBSC U-18 Women’s World Cup