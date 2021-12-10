Nicaragua ends relations with Taiwan





“The People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing all of China, and Taiwan is an undisputed part of Chinese territory,” Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said in a televised announcement Thursday.

“The government of the Republic of Nicaragua has severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan as of today and has no official contact or relations,” he said.

In an effort to force Taiwan, Beijing has spent the past 40 years trying to isolate the island by moving away from its diplomatic allies with offers of support.

In a statement, Taiwan’s foreign ministry expressed “pain and regret” over the news and said it would cut off diplomatic relations with Nicaragua, suspend bilateral co-operation and evacuate staff from the country. “Ortega’s presidency ignored the long-standing friendship between Taiwanese and Nicaraguan people who shared wealth and misery. We are very sorry to see this,” he said, referring to Nicaragua’s recently re-elected leader Daniel Ortega. “Taiwan as part of the international community has the right to diplomatic relations with other countries. We will continue to promote” Sustainable Diplomacy “to expand our international space of survival, committed to maintaining regional peace and stability, “fight for the international status that we deserve and protect the interests of this nation and the good of the people,” the statement said. Under President Xi Jinping, China has steadily increased its global influence and reach. Meanwhile, recent U.S. presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden have sought to strengthen Taiwan on the world stage with major arms sales and high-profile visits by U.S. officials. The Nicaraguan announcement leaves just over a dozen countries around the world holding official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, including other Central American countries Honduras and Guatemala. This is an evolving story.

Reporting contributed by CNN’s Philip Wang in Atlanta and Matt Rivers in Mexico City.

