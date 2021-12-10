Canada’s Public Health Agency failed to keep track of most quarantined hotel stays, says AG

Canada’s Public Health Agency tried to keep track if travelers were ordered to stay in quarantined hotels actually did so, according to a new report from the Auditor General.

Auditor General Karen Hogan presented four reports this afternoon to the House of Commons reviewing the measures for COVID-19. One of the reports examines the implementation of hotel stays in quarantine and testing requirements from 1 July 2020 until the end of June 2021.

Earlier this year, in addition to the already required 14-day quarantine period, the government introduced new rules for incoming travelers aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.

Passengers passing both by land and air were required to show a negative COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours before their scheduled flights to Canada.

Air and ground travelers were also required to undergo COVID-19 tests at the time of arrival and upon arrival. In addition, incoming air travelers were required to book in advance and pay in advance for a three-day stay at a government-authorized hotel, where they would stay in quarantine while awaiting their test results on arrival.

Hogan’s Saudi found that the Canadian Public Health Agency (PHAC) did not have an automated system to track whether quarantined travelers to authorized hotels did so.

Found that PHAConly had data to verify hotel stays for about a quarter of air passengers for the period February-June 2021.

“Because the agency did not have data on the stay of 75 percent of passengers who flew to Canada, it did not know if those required to be quarantined at government-authorized hotels were respected,” Hogan said.

“In addition, the agency did not trace reliably whether air passengers who had been notified of positive COVID-19 tests had stayed in a government-authorized hotel as needed.”

FRIEND | AG says PHAC failed to maintain controls on most quarantined hotel stays

Auditor General’s report reveals that the Public Health Agency failed to keep records of most quarantined hotel stays Auditor General Karen Hogan says her research on hotel stays in quarantine found that the agency was unable to confirm whether “75 percent of individuals arrived at the hotel and stayed for those three days.” 0:51

Although not required to do so, some hotels told PHAC by email that the 326 people who had booked quarantine were not checked. the time when the audit went in vain.

PHAC agreed with the audit recommendation to improve its tracking and said in response that it had initiated an assessment of its information technology systems and data requirements for border measures in November.

Omicron’s new measures are criticized

The government lifted the quarantine requirement for hotels this summer, but has reinstated some measures as part of its effort to contain the developing omicron variant.

Foreign travelers from 10 countries, all in Africa, are barred from entering Canada, while Canadian citizens and permanent residents returning from affected countries must be quarantined. Air travelers from all countries except the United States are also required to take COVID-19 tests when they arrive in Canada.

Auditor General Karen Hogan presented four reports today. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)

These policy measures have drawn criticism both for the quality of the hotel stay and for the way in which these measures stand out from African countries, when the omicron variant has been discovered in other countries as well.

“This is not only discriminatory, but it is ridiculous,” said Dr. Christian Happi, a professor of molecular biology and genomics, during a meeting with the regional office of the World Health Organization in Africa on Thursday morning.

Test results are missing

Hogan’s audit also found that about 30 percent of the COVID-19 test scores were either missing or could not match the incoming passengers. In total, 262,244 tests failed and 137,686 could not match passengers from February to June 2021.

“We also found that, although the Canadian Public Health Agency successfully contacted the majority of passengers with positive COVID-19 tests, it did not contact the 14 percent of passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 to evaluate their isolation plans. , “says the audit.

A previous audit by Hogan’s office found that public health officers tried to keep track of travelers returning in the early days of the pandemic. That March 2021 audit found that PHAC was unsure whether two-thirds of the people allegedly under quarantine at home were actually following the rule.

“This is not a success story”

Thursday’s report concluded that while the agency eventually improved its passenger compliance verification, significant gaps remained and from January to June 2021 it still could not verify quarantine compliance for 37 per cent of passengers.

The auditor attributed the improvement to the IPSC verification efforts with a shift from documentation to the collection of contact information electronically.

“Although the Canadian Public Health Agency improved its results, this is not a success story,” Hogan said.

“The agency’s inability to confirm whether more than a third of passengers complied with quarantine orders remains a significant problem.”

Air travelers coming from all countries except the United States must take COVID-19 tests when they arrive in Canada. (Marta Lavandier / Associated Press)

Conservative health critic Luc Berthold said the report shows the government has not learned from Hogan’s first report

“The findings in the Auditor General’s report highlight a pattern of incompetence, with large gaps in policy implementation,” he said in a written statement.

“The disgusting standards in government-run quarantine facilities are no surprise – this is now the Auditor General’s second report documenting the total inability of governments to operate these facilities.”

Don Davies and Taylor Bachrach, respectively NDP federal critics of health and transportation, spoke to reporters Thursday afternoon. Davies called some of the report’s findings “extremely disturbing.”

“The report that has come out of the Auditor General now shows a shocking gross negligence on the part of the Public Health Agency and, consequently, this government in failing to implement those border control measures,” Davies said.

Hogan said that, since the last audit, PHAC had increased the number of referrals to law enforcement agencies regarding suspected cases of non-compliance. The agency did not know the result of 59 per cent of those priority referrals, the audit said.

“The assessment of passenger tickets for non-compliance depended on the enforcement regime in each province and territory, and in some jurisdictions, tickets were not issued,” the report said.

Federal Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos spoke to reporters Thursday afternoon. He sat next to Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough, Commerce Minister Mary Ng and MP Francis Drouin, parliamentary secretary of the agriculture and agri-food minister, who all spoke in response to four reports released by the auditor general.

“The government’s response has not been perfect at all. We accept this and are not making any excuses for it. We can and should do better,” Duclos said.

Since the implementation of the border measures, Duclos said, seven million calls have been made to verify compliance, as well as 500,000 visits to returning passengers to confirm they were quarantined at home.

More than 15,000 individuals stayed in designated quarantine facilities managed by the federal government, 7,000 enforcement actions were taken and 2.8 million post-arrival tests were administered to limit the import and spread of COVID-19 and its disturbing variants, he said.

While the Horgan report only covered the pandemic period until June 2021, Duclos said PHAC has taken steps to address the shortcomings identified.

FRIEND | The Minister of Health answers the questions regarding the findings of the Auditor General for the quarantined hotels

The Minister of Health answers the questions regarding the findings of the Auditor General for the quarantined hotels Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says that while the report showed problems with the quarantine hotel system, it is now more effective in ensuring that travelers go to designated facilities. 1:21

However, while the report criticized PHAC’s inability to contact the 14 percent of passengers who tested positive, Duclos would not promise that all such passengers would be contacted in the future.

“If we are going to reach 100 percent … no. We will never reach 100 percent of people who are contacted for any particular reason because such a system does not exist,” he said.

“But a good, improving system is better than no system at all.”

Hogan said the government also needs to improve the way it implements its pandemic policies, while raising concerns about Omicron’s growth.

Hogan said the government needs to improve the way it responds to its pandemic policies such as concerns about the Omicron assembly.

“With increasing travel and new variants continuing to emerge, the agency needs to improve the way it manages and implements border control measures aimed at limiting the introduction of the COVID-19 virus and its variants into Canada,” she said.

Other Audits The Hogan Office released today concluded that: