American Airlines cuts some international flights due to the lack of Boeing





American Airlines will discontinue service to several international destinations in 2022 due to the ongoing shortage of Boeing 787 aircraft. “Boeing continues to be unable to deliver the 787s we have to order, including up to 13 aircraft that were scheduled to be in our fleet by this winter,” US Revenue Chief Vasu Rajasaid wrote in a letter to internal addressed to employees. “Without these large troops, we simply will not be able to fly internationally as much as we had planned next summer or as we did in the summer of 2019.” The airline plans to discontinue service in Edinburgh, Scotland and Shannon, Ireland, next summer and will discontinue service in Hong Kong, which has not been offered since July 2020 due to low demand. The airline will re-evaluate its routes as more planes become available in the hope of resuming flights to those cities. American Airlines CEO resigns:Doug Parker says he is leaving ‘really the best job in our industry’ Do you want to leave ?:Southwest Airlines to Introduce New Benefit Tariff Category Customers Will ‘Pay with Pleasure’ However, a number of European destinations offered in 2019 will not return next summer. European destinations that do not return in summer 2022 berlin

Budapest, Hungary

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Prague

Reykjavik, Iceland Raja said the airline is also “temporary but significant”, reducing the frequency of flights to the Asia-Pacific region, including cities like Shanghai and Sydney, which have remained largely closed to non-essential travel by nationals. foreign. Some South American destinations will also have less frequent flights. Cities in South America with fewer flights Buenos Aires, Argentina

Rio de Janeiro

Sao Paulo

Santiago, Chile Moreover, the launch of the American road from Seattle to Bangalore, India, will be postponed again in the fall. “Despite this delay, we still have great confidence in Dreamliner and continue to work with Boeing on when these aircraft can be finally delivered to us,” Raja said, adding that Boeing plans to compensate Americans for their inability to deliver. Planes. The airline will launch a new service from New York JFK International Airport in Doha, Qatar, in partnership with Qatar Airways.

