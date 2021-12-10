Removing Quebec teacher for wearing hijab is a ‘cowardly’ act, says minister – National

Many politicians are talking about condemning the reappointment of an elementary school teacher in western Quebec, who was forced to quit her job after being told her hijab violates provincial law banning teachers from wearing religious symbols.

That law, known as Draft Law 21, was passed in June 2019 and prohibits the wearing of religious symbols such as hijabs, kippas and turbans by teachers and other government employees who are considered to be in positions of authority.

“It’s cowardly,” said Crown and Indigenous Affairs Minister Marc Miller, who is also a Montreal MP.

“This kind of discrimination does not reflect the Quebec society in which I want to live.”

Quebec Elementary School Teacher Reassigned From Hijab Class Due To Bill 21

Miller noted that under Bill 21, International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan “could not teach music class in Quebec because of the turban he wears on his head.”

“He should not, because he is a bad musician, but that is the only reason he should be excluded from teaching, honestly … it is depressing and it is to choose someone vulnerable.”

















NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, who has previously shared hate stories she faced to wear a turban, also criticized the school board decision.

“There is no concern about her capacity and ability to teach, no concern if she is providing a good education to the children, simply because of the way she looked and the way she dressed, she is no longer able to ‘ teach those children, ”he said. .

“On a personal note, I know what it’s like to feel like you don’t belong because of your appearance and not be able to do what you want because of your appearance. This is what is happening now and why this bill is so wrong. “

Parents from Chelsea Elementary School said they learned the teacher was being fired last week when they received a letter about it. Some later learned that this was because of her hijab, and the teacher herself eventually confirmed this fact in an interview, according to The Canadian Press.

In a statement to The Canadian Press, the Quebec Western School Board, which has previously strongly opposed Bill 21, declined to comment specifically because of its confidentiality over human resource issues.

Quebec Bill 21 again faces question marks amid anger over London, Ont. vehicle attack

CEO Mike Dubeau said, however, that the board’s position on Bill 21 has not changed, but he said it is subject to provincial laws governing employment in the public sector.

The statement did little to allay concerns, however, as politicians from all political walks of life continue to speak out against the decision.

Conservative MP Kyle Seeback wrote on Twitter to express his concern, saying he “can no longer remain silent with a clear conscience about this.”

“This is an absolute shame. It is time for politicians to stand up for what is right. Draft Law 21 must be challenged. “In court, in the common house and on the street,” he wrote.

I can no longer be silent about this with a clear conscience. This is an absolute disgrace. It is time for politicians to stand up for what is right. Draft Law 21 must be challenged. In court, in the common house and on the street. # invoice21 must go #cdnpoli https://t.co/f5tKuW3ShA – kyleseeback (@kyleseeback) December 9, 2021

Liberal MP Iqra Khalid who led the 2017 push to get MPs to agree to M-103, motion against Islamophobia also went on Twitter to say that she is “deeply concerned” about the teacher’s departure.

“We have seen what happens when policies are used to reinforce systematic prejudices and to divide Canadians. “We have felt their tragic consequences,” she wrote.

“We are better than that.”

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole refused to strike a blow in Quebec over Bill 21 during a news conference Thursday, while reiterating that he is not a fan of the law.

“I personally oppose draft law 21 and the measures in it. “I have also said that I will try and respect the provincial jurisdiction and the powers of the provincial governments to make decisions as in the case of Quebec,” he said.

“We would never apply a bill like this to federal jurisdiction… but it is a matter for Quebec to decide. “And I think we have to make sure that everyone is respectful and respected in these discussions about secularism.”

Quebec court upholds most provincial secular law, excludes English school boards

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu added that “women should have the right to wear what they want to wear,” echoed Liberal MP Salma Zahid.

“It should be a woman’s choice of what to wear and what not. I wear hijab. ” she said.

“I will always be there to protect those women who want to wear the hijab… and in this incident, which happened to the teacher in Quebec, I think it is not right.”

Zahid added that “governments have no business telling women what to wear and what not to wear.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland spoke slowly and cautiously when asked about the teacher’s departure, pointing to the government’s stance on Bill 21.

“The prime minister was very clear during the election campaign; he was very clear about the position of our government, and of course, this remains the position of our government.”

During a campaign halt on Montreal’s south coast in September, Trudeau said the government has not ruled out the possibility of intervening against the law of secularism.

We have not removed it from the table by intervening at a later date because no federal government should remove from the table the ability to protect the fundamental rights of the people, he said.

The law of secularism is already being challenged by several groups. The Montreal hearings combined four lawsuits against the law on the grounds that it discriminates against religious minorities, particularly Muslim women, and were ongoing last month.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims and the Canadian Civil Liberties Union vowed to appeal an April ruling by a Quebec Supreme Court judge that upheld the law, despite acknowledging that it violates the rights of Muslim women and has inhumane consequences. for those who wear religious symbols.

This decision overturned parts of the bill regarding English-language school boards in the province and members of the provincial legislature.

The promised appeal is currently pending in Quebec courts.

with dossier by Amanda Connolly of Global News, The Canadian Press