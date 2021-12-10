American Airlines will reduce international flights due to Boeing Dreamliner delays

A cut in timetables by the world’s largest carrier from passenger traffic is the latest sign of wider consequences for Boeings Dreamliner’s prolonged production problems that have largely prevented it from delivering the familiar wide-body aircraft to airlines for more than a year.

A new kind of defect in Boeings Dreamliner aircraft has recently appeared, the latest in a series of issues that have led to the suspension of shipments. The company now has more than $ 25 billion aircraft in its inventory. WSJ Andrew Tangel explains how Boeing got here. Photo: Reuters (Originally published in October)



Americans will not fly to Edinburgh; Shannon, Ireland; or Hong Kong next summer, and will reduce the frequency of flights to Shanghai, Beijing and Sydney, according to an in-house airline memo seen by The Wall Street Journal. The carrier is not bringing back seasonal flights to Prague or Dubrovnik, Croatia, and is delaying the launch of several routes, such as from Seattle to Bangalore, India, which it had announced before the pandemic hit.

Without these large troops, we simply will not be able to fly internationally as much as we had planned next summer, or as we did in the summer of 2019, wrote in the memo Vasu Raja, chief of revenue of the Americans. reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The Boeing 787 aircraft are nearing completion at the company’s manufacturing plant in Everett, Wash., In 2013.

Photo:



Elaine Thompson / Associated Press





A Boeing spokesman said the aircraft maker deeply regrets the impact on our customers as we work through the process to resume deliveries of new 787s.

Delivery is expected to resume by April 1, 2022, earlier, later than previously anticipated, according to people familiar with the matter.

Airline summer schedules are not yet final and carriers may consider other factors such as reduced demand due to the latest coronavirus variants and ongoing travel restrictions to decide which markets to serve. International long-haul travel has been slower to recover since the pandemic began, and airline executives have said they expect the suppressed demand to spur an increase in bookings next summer.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.,

another US Dreamliners operator had expected eight 787 youngsters to arrive in the last half of 2021, according to a July securities deposit. A spokeswoman said the Chicago-based company is working closely with Boeing to understand how delivery delays could affect its schedule.

Fort Worth, the Texas-based American had originally planned to offer a 2022 summer schedule with 89% of the international long-haul flights it had before the pandemic, according to a person familiar with the airline plans. Instead, this person said, American is expected to fly 80% as much on lines such as during the summer of 2019 because there are not enough wide-body aircraft due to delayed Boeing deliveries.

Newsletter subscription 10-point. A personal tour, with guides on skops and the best stories every day at The Wall Street Journal.

According to the memorandum, American is planning to maintain its presence in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America; fly a full schedule to London, Dublin and Madrid; and add a road between New York and Doha, Qatar.

American had bet on Boeings Dreamliners to help get the airline out of the depths of the pandemic. Early last year, as governments around the world imposed travel restrictions and airlines canceled international flights, the Americans accelerated the planned withdrawals of its old Boeing and Airbus aircraft. She received a new Dreamliner during a brief resumption of deliveries earlier this year and, according to a July securities deposit, was expected to be 11 by the end of the year. It is not clear when they will arrive, said people familiar with the matter.

Since the suspension of Dreamliner deliveries in October 2020, Boeing has faced various manufacturing defects. For most of this year, the company has sought approval from U.S. aviation regulators for pre-delivery inspections.

Earlier this year, Boeing slowed production and then additional problems further shut down its plant in North Charleston, SC. The undelivered inventory, over 100 Dreamliners, is worth more than $ 25 billion.

A Boeing spokesman said the manufacturer continued to carry out inspections and repairs as needed on the 787 undelivered, aiming to take the time necessary to ensure compliance with our required specifications while regulators review the company’s processes.

Boeing manufacturing issues have also spread to its suppliers. Italian aerospace maker Leonardo SpA is planning to lay off for about three months early next year about 1,000 employees in southern Italy who make sections of the Dreamliner aircraft, a company spokesman said. The holiday was previously reported by Reuters.

As of April 1, Boeing is estimated to have up to 66 Dreamliners built at cancellation risk under aircraft purchase contracts that generally allow buyers to leave without penalty if shipments are one year late, according to aviation data provider Ascend by Cirium. The aircraft manufacturer has begun contacting potential customers to assess interest in Dreamliners originally built for different clients, said a person familiar with the matter.

Earlier this fall, U.S. executives suggested in a phone call to their Boeing counterparts that the carrier could leave at least a few undelivered planes, according to people familiar with the conversation.

Boeing CEO David Calhoun and his head of business, Stan Deal, called on US President Robert Isom, who is scheduled to be the next carrier chief executive, to reassure him that the manufacturer will fully compensate Americans for the delays. said one of these people.

Americans Mr Raja, in his internal memo, said the airline still has great confidence in the Dreamliner and will continue to work with Boeing on deliveries.

Write in Andrew Tangel at [email protected]