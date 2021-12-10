International
American Airlines will reduce international flights due to Boeing Dreamliner delays
A cut in timetables by the world’s largest carrier from passenger traffic is the latest sign of wider consequences for Boeings Dreamliner’s prolonged production problems that have largely prevented it from delivering the familiar wide-body aircraft to airlines for more than a year.
Americans will not fly to Edinburgh; Shannon, Ireland; or Hong Kong next summer, and will reduce the frequency of flights to Shanghai, Beijing and Sydney, according to an in-house airline memo seen by The Wall Street Journal. The carrier is not bringing back seasonal flights to Prague or Dubrovnik, Croatia, and is delaying the launch of several routes, such as from Seattle to Bangalore, India, which it had announced before the pandemic hit.
Without these large troops, we simply will not be able to fly internationally as much as we had planned next summer, or as we did in the summer of 2019, wrote in the memo Vasu Raja, chief of revenue of the Americans. reported by The Wall Street Journal.
A Boeing spokesman said the aircraft maker deeply regrets the impact on our customers as we work through the process to resume deliveries of new 787s.
Delivery is expected to resume by April 1, 2022, earlier, later than previously anticipated, according to people familiar with the matter.
Airline summer schedules are not yet final and carriers may consider other factors such as reduced demand due to the latest coronavirus variants and ongoing travel restrictions to decide which markets to serve. International long-haul travel has been slower to recover since the pandemic began, and airline executives have said they expect the suppressed demand to spur an increase in bookings next summer.
United Airlines Holdings Inc.,
another US Dreamliners operator had expected eight 787 youngsters to arrive in the last half of 2021, according to a July securities deposit. A spokeswoman said the Chicago-based company is working closely with Boeing to understand how delivery delays could affect its schedule.
Fort Worth, the Texas-based American had originally planned to offer a 2022 summer schedule with 89% of the international long-haul flights it had before the pandemic, according to a person familiar with the airline plans. Instead, this person said, American is expected to fly 80% as much on lines such as during the summer of 2019 because there are not enough wide-body aircraft due to delayed Boeing deliveries.
According to the memorandum, American is planning to maintain its presence in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America; fly a full schedule to London, Dublin and Madrid; and add a road between New York and Doha, Qatar.
American had bet on Boeings Dreamliners to help get the airline out of the depths of the pandemic. Early last year, as governments around the world imposed travel restrictions and airlines canceled international flights, the Americans accelerated the planned withdrawals of its old Boeing and Airbus aircraft. She received a new Dreamliner during a brief resumption of deliveries earlier this year and, according to a July securities deposit, was expected to be 11 by the end of the year. It is not clear when they will arrive, said people familiar with the matter.
Since the suspension of Dreamliner deliveries in October 2020, Boeing has faced various manufacturing defects. For most of this year, the company has sought approval from U.S. aviation regulators for pre-delivery inspections.
Earlier this year, Boeing slowed production and then additional problems further shut down its plant in North Charleston, SC. The undelivered inventory, over 100 Dreamliners, is worth more than $ 25 billion.
A Boeing spokesman said the manufacturer continued to carry out inspections and repairs as needed on the 787 undelivered, aiming to take the time necessary to ensure compliance with our required specifications while regulators review the company’s processes.
Boeing manufacturing issues have also spread to its suppliers. Italian aerospace maker Leonardo SpA is planning to lay off for about three months early next year about 1,000 employees in southern Italy who make sections of the Dreamliner aircraft, a company spokesman said. The holiday was previously reported by Reuters.
As of April 1, Boeing is estimated to have up to 66 Dreamliners built at cancellation risk under aircraft purchase contracts that generally allow buyers to leave without penalty if shipments are one year late, according to aviation data provider Ascend by Cirium. The aircraft manufacturer has begun contacting potential customers to assess interest in Dreamliners originally built for different clients, said a person familiar with the matter.
Earlier this fall, U.S. executives suggested in a phone call to their Boeing counterparts that the carrier could leave at least a few undelivered planes, according to people familiar with the conversation.
Boeing CEO David Calhoun and his head of business, Stan Deal, called on US President Robert Isom, who is scheduled to be the next carrier chief executive, to reassure him that the manufacturer will fully compensate Americans for the delays. said one of these people.
Americans Mr Raja, in his internal memo, said the airline still has great confidence in the Dreamliner and will continue to work with Boeing on deliveries.
Write in Andrew Tangel at [email protected]
Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8
Sources
2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/american-airlines-to-reduce-international-flights-due-to-boeing-dreamliner-delays-11639054802
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]