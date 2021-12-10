Boris Johnson is accused of fraudulent ethics advisor for renewal no. 10 | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson was accused of defrauding his ethics adviser last night, exposing the prime minister to a possible suspension by the House of Commons as lawmakers called for a new investigation into his personal donors.

With growing pressure following a catastrophic series of mistakes and scandals, Johnsons’ integrity was once again in the spotlight after an official report suggested he gave various accounts to investigators considering redecorating his apartment on Downing Street.

Their calls were provoked by a report published yesterday by the Election Commission, which had spent eight months investigating the costly costly redecoration funding. The commission fined the Conservative party 17,800 for serious failures in reporting work-related donations.

But documents released by the commission also revealed that Johnson sent a WhatsApp message to conservative donor Lord Brownlow in November last year asking for more money for the costly change.

In a previous inquiry into the matter, Johnson had assured Lord Geidt, the independent adviser on ministerial interests, that he did not know who had paid for the work until it was revealed to the media in February this year.

Although Downing Street denied there was any discrepancy, Labor vice-president Angela Rayner said Johnson now had to explain why he lied to the British public. She said the prime minister was taking people for fools.

Labor MP Margaret Hodge has written to Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone, urging her to investigate whether Johnson defrauded Lord Geidt, who had cleared her of violating the ministerial code.

In a first letter from the Guardian, Hodge said it appears the prime minister may have lied about Geidts’ investigation into when Johnson became aware of the donations. If these claims are true, then this would be a scandalous case of dishonesty and a violation of Nolan principles.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow interior secretary, said the discrepancy in the accounts was extremely serious. How do standards work if PM does not tell the truth to Geidt? she posted on Twitter.

Geidt reportedly awaits an explanation from Johnson regarding the possible discrepancy between what was said and what the Election Commission report found.

If Stone were to launch an investigation, he would push Conservative MPs into another clash over the rules of procedure, with many Conservatives still injured by an attempt to change the rules on sanctions for Conservative MP Owen Paterson, who was unveiled that he had violated the rules of lobbying. .

Although it would be politically unprecedented, the commissioners’ powers include recommending the suspension of an MP and, depending on the duration of the suspension, a withdrawal petition in their constituency. If 10% of the voters there are in favor of a repeat election, the MP must face the voters again

Rumors over the apartment renovation have plagued Johnson for months. The money for the job came from Conservative peer David Brownlow, through his company Huntswood Associates Ltd. They were used to cover the costs of extensive and costly renovation changes to the apartment on Downing Street No. 11, where Johnson, his wife, Carrie, and their children live.

The commission’s report sets out previously unreported details that suggest Johnson knew about the Brownlow donation earlier than he had previously told Geidt. In his report, Geidt said the prime minister insisted he knew nothing about such payments until shortly before media reports in February 2021.

However, the commission report makes it clear that on June 23, 2020, Johnson offered Brownlow the role of chairman of the Downing Street Trust and on November 29 sent Brownlow a message on WhatsApp asking him to authorize further renovation work on flat.

Downing Street claimed there was no discrepancy between Geidt’s reports and the Electoral Commission, as Johnson only knew that Brownlow was arranging donations to pay for the renovation work, not that Brownlow was the primary donor himself. Brownlow was brought in in a confidential manner after being named head of blind faith in June 2020, Johnsons spokesman said.

Although the prime minister and Lord Brownlow had some limited contact over the next three months, the data show no evidence that the prime minister was informed by Lord Brownlow that he personally had paid the total cost, he said.

The spokesman declined to explain why some payments for the flat, including one out of 59,000, were cited in the new report, but were not apparently stated by Johnson, saying it was for the most part an issue for Conservative headquarters. They added: The Prime Minister has acted at all times according to the rules. He has made every necessary statement.

Saying Johnson had full confidence in Geidt, the spokesman declined to say whether Geidt had seen the messages to Brownlow before writing his report.

In total, Johnson paid more than 110,000 for apartment renovations, which reportedly included wallpaper costing $ 840 a roll. Carrie Johnson is reportedly hiring the sought-after interior designer Lulu Lyttle.

Brownlow approached to head the Downing Street Trust, a trust to pay for downing Street works using anonymous donations. By June, when the blockage began to ease, renewal was in progress.

The Cabinet Office agreed to pay the additional costs from three bills totaling 52,801, then be reimbursed by the Conservatives on the basis of a trust that would be created later.

About a month later, on August 6, the party reimbursed the government. In September, the supplier then billed the cabinet office for another 12,967, which were sent first to Brownlow and then to Conservative headquarters (CCHQ).

The following month, Brownlow confirmed in a landmark email that he would make a donation of $ 15,000 and $ 52,801.72 to cover payments the party has made on behalf of the soon-to-be-formed Downing Street Trust, of which I am. On the same day, October 19, he paid supplier 12,967 for the invoice received in September.

When a new party employee raised questions about the 52,801 that were treated as refund funds rather than donations, a senior fundraising officer told them: Do not worry.

Brownlow made two more payments directly to the supplier, bringing the total to 112,549. The following month, Johnson returned the money to the supplier, who then returned the funds he had received from Brownlow and the Cabinet Office.

How Johnson paid the bill remains unknown. The commission said: Any payment between the prime minister and the supplier is outside the scope of our investigation.