Biden will put American taxpayers’ money in the international fund for media outlets
President Biden announced Thursday that he has plans for the US government to provide funding for media around the world, in an effort to support press freedom worldwide.
The plans are part of the Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal, which Biden discussed during an international democracy summit.
“A free and independent media is the foundation of democracy. It is the way the public stays informed and how governments are held accountable,” Biden said in his opening remarks at the summit.
Biden went on to state that his administration “is committing significant money to launching a new multilateral effort, our International Public Interest Media Fund, to support independent media worldwide.”
The International Public Interest Media Fund (IFPIM) is a new initiative by Luminate Group, which is itself part of the Omidyar Group, a philanthropic firm founded by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar and his wife Pam Omidyar. Luminate is currently supporting Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen.
According to a White House data sheet, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide up to $ 30 million for the fund, which it describes as “designed to enhance the independence, development and sustainability of the media.” independent “. especially in environments with poor and fragile resources. “
“It will function by supporting independent media, including the led ones, and giving voice to women and other marginalized groups that exist to inform people about the issues that shape their lives, to enable debate and dialogue in it. “the whole of society and to hold those in power accountable in the name of the public interest,” a senior administration official told Fox News.
The official said that in addition to Luminate, IFPIM is receiving initial funding from the Craig Newmark Philanthropies, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, and the National Endowment for Democracy.
IFPIM Program Director Khadija Patel told Fox News that the fund is “independent of all its donors” and will be headed by an “independent board” co-chaired by Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa and former -CEO of the New York Times and Director General of the BBC. Mark Thompson.
Patel added that IFPIM would focus on “low- and middle-income countries in Africa, Asia, South America and the Caribbean”, and that New Zealand and Taiwan have pledged their financial support.
The White House also announced that, under the plan, USAID would provide $ 5 million to launch a new Media Sustainability Accelerator to “improve the financial viability of independent media outlets in both underdeveloped and underdeveloped media markets.” in the more developed ones “.
In addition, USAID would provide $ 9 million to a Reporter Protection Fund for Journalists, which Biden said would “help protect investigative journalists against harassing lawsuits created to prevent them from do their job “. The White House said this would be a global initiative that would provide coverage for journalists and their news organizations.
Fox News asked USAID how these programs would work, specifically what role USAID or the administration in the International Public Interest Fund would play, how a journalist would apply for liability for defamation, and what standards they should meet. journalists to qualify for funding. by Media Sustainability Accelerator. A USAID representative referred to Fox News in a press release on various initiatives that did not address these issues.
What the announcement said was that the Media Viability Accelerator “will establish market-based solutions to media vulnerabilities, connect stakeholders to the future of public interest media, and facilitate relationships between local media.”
In addition to these programs, the White House said the State Department is also planning to provide up to $ 3.5 million for a Journalism Protection Platform, which will provide “journalists at risk” with security training, legal aid and assistance. others.
