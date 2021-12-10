Visualizing the global air travel industry Infographic News





As the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads across the globe, governments are once again tightening travel restrictions by injecting new uncertainties into the aviation industry. Although economies around the globe are recovering this year, the number of international air passengers is still declining by nearly half pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest report by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). [PDF]. The five infographics below show how the global air travel industry has been affected by COVID-19. Global travel restrictions At least 42 countries have so far imposed travel bans following the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Nations are adopting different levels of border control. Countries such as Israel, Morocco and Japan have completely closed their borders, while others have only tightened COVID testing at the border. The map below shows countries that have imposed travel bans since November 26, 2021. Quarantine measures may still apply to countries with open borders. Global air travel during the pandemic In 2019, an estimated 4.5 billion passengers took on 42 million flights worldwide. That’s an average of 115,000 commercial flights a day, according to FlightRadar24. Subsequently, on March 11, 2020, COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). In just one month, passenger air travel fell by more than 75 percent, reaching its lowest level of 23,926 flights on April 12, 2020. With the blockades and quarantines that have gripped the globe for most of 2020, many people canceled or postponed their travel plans. By the end of the year, 2.7 billion fewer people traveled by plane compared to 2019, according to ICAO. Although international and domestic flights increased in 2021, the total number of air passengers still stands at half of 2019 levels. (Al Jazeera) Financial losses The total losses of the air travel industry during 2020-2022 are expected to reach $ 201 billion, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). In 2020 alone, the industry lost over $ 137 billion with losses expected to drop to $ 11.6 billion in 2022. (Al Jazeera) The busiest airports in the world Prior to the pandemic, the world’s busiest airports in terms of passenger numbers were distributed in North America, the Middle East, Asia and Europe. However, in 2020, the top 10 busiest airports were split between China and the United States. Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, located in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, was the busiest airport in 2020, with more than 43.8 million passengers traveling through the airport, according to the International Airports Council (ACI). Atlanta Airport in Georgia, USA, had the second highest number of passengers with 42.9 million people using the airport. However, that was a 61 percent drop from 2019, when it was ranked as the busiest airport in the world. Seven of the 10 busiest airports in 2020 were located in China. (Al Jazeera) The busiest international airlines today Half of the 10 busiest airlines in November 2021 departed or arrived at Dubai International Airport. Destinations for travelers from Dubai included Riyadh with 242,446 seats, London with 226,496 seats and Jeddah with 182,794 seats. Global seating capacity in November 2021 was 27 percent lower than the same month in 2019, with sub-regions such as Southeast Asia, Oceania and parts of Africa seeing the largest decline in seating capacity compared to November 2019, according to data from Aviation ZAP. (Al Jazeera)

