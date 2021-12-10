Student, three alumni selected for highly competitive scholarships – VCU News

By Sarah Klotz

Three Commonwealth University of Virginia alumni and one current student have been selected for this Foreign Relations Scholarship Program Thomas R. Pickering AND Charles B. Rangel Program of International Affairs. These highly competitive scholarship programs are funded by the U.S. Department of State to prepare outstanding young people for foreign service careers.

Arshelle Carter, who graduated in 2016 from the School of Business with a degree in International Management and from the College of Humanities and Sciences with a degree in International Studies; Tradgon Sexton, graduated in 2021 for French and international studies at the College of Humanities and Sciences; and current student Michael Portillo, a graduate in economics from the School of Business, were named the 2022 Pickering Fellows. Kelly Nguyen, a 2020 graduate in political science and international studies from the College of Humanities and Sciences, was named a member of Rangel in 2022.

“VCU students and recent alumni continue to gain national recognition through programs such as Pickering and Rangel Scholarships,” said VCU President Michael Rao, Ph.D. “We are extremely proud of Arshelle, Michael, Tradgon and Kelly, and we know they will continue to represent the VCU well as they pursue their postgraduate studies and eventually take their places in representing the United States abroad. We also hope that their selection as Pickering and Rangel Associates will inspire other VCU students and alumni to work with our National Scholarship Office to pursue such opportunities in the future. ”

Each of the four receivers worked directly with National Scholarship Office at VCU to apply for scholarships. The office supports students and graduates who are interested in applying for prestigious national and international scholarships.

The Pickering and Rangel programs each select 45 candidates to become members. In the 2021-22 competition, more than 750 individuals applied for the Pickering Scholarship. The three VCU applicants who were named Pickering Fellows were the most numerous of any public university in the country. Over 800 applications were submitted for the Rangel Scholarship. Nguyen is the first VCU student or alum to be elected as a member of Rangel.

“This was a culmination of several years of hard work and dedication,” said Jeff Wing, director of the VCU National Scholarship Office. “Each of these Pickering and Rangel comrades has worked with the National Scholarship Office on numerous applications related to their long-term goals of becoming foreign service officers. Each of them built a purposeful and consistent record of the experiences that led to this point. They should be applauded for their foresight and determination. “We could not be more excited to see where this new opportunity will lead.”

Upon successful completion of a two-year master’s program and fulfillment of foreign service entry requirements, Carter, Nguyen, Portillo and Sexton will have the opportunity to work as foreign service officers, serving in Washington and at embassies, consulates or US diplomatic missions around. Globe.

“Ever since I attended a high school foreign service conference, I have always dreamed of becoming a graduate,” Ngyuen said after receiving the news of becoming VCU’s first friend Rangel. “My parents, Vietnamese refugees, came to the United States for the values ​​and ideals that I would promote abroad, so I can not think of a better way to serve my country. “I am extremely grateful to have this opportunity to work on US foreign policy, while diversifying the US foreign service to be a more accurate representation of the American people.”

Carter was a member of VCU Globe and a resident counselor. During her time at VCU, she was a member of the Student Government Association and the VCU Activity Programming Board. Carter was interned at the Suriname State Department as a student. After graduation, she received a Fulbright English Teaching Assistance in Indonesia and spent almost three years there.

Portillo is a member of VCU Globe, Phi Gamma Delta, Student Economic Association and Omicron Delta Epsilon Economic Honor Society. He was selected for a Boren Scholarship to study in Taiwan this year and is a candidate for a Fulbright to teach English in Uzbekistan next year. Portillo also received a Gilman Scholarship (for study abroad) and interned at the State Department.

Sexton was a member of the VCU Vietnamese Students Association, VCU TRIO and the ACCESS College Foundation. He was selected for a Boren scholarship to study French and Wolof in Senegal. Sexton is currently teaching English in France.

Nguyen was a member of VCU Honorary College, VCU Globe and a resident advisor. Furthermore, Nguyen was a member of the Vietnamese Students Association and Alternative Spring Break. She was selected for the Critical Language Scholarship to study Portuguese, the Boren Scholarship to study Portuguese in Mozambique, and next year Nguyen will travel to Brazil to fulfill her Fulbright English Teaching Assistance.

The only other VCU fellow in Pickering, Gai Nyok, was elected in 2013. After completing a master’s degree in economics at the University of Illinois and meeting other requirements to join the foreign service, Nyok served in the US in Venezuela and Brazil. He currently serves as an economic and trade officer at the US Embassy in Burkina Faso in West Africa.