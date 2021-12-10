American Airlines blames Boeing 787 delays for cuts in international flights

American Airlines will discontinue international flights to Europe and Asia next summer and postpone flights because the carrier is waiting for delayed Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines told employees in a memo Thursday that it is delaying the launch of international flights to Edinburgh, Scotland; Shannon, Ireland; and Hong Kong because there are not enough long-haul and wide-body aircraft to support his schedule.

Boeing continues to be unable to deliver the 787s we have to order, including up to 13 aircraft that were scheduled to be in our fleet by this winter, the memo from commercial chief Vasu Raja said. Without these wide troops, we simply will not be able to fly internationally as much as we had planned next summer, or as we did in the summer of 2019.

based in Chicago Boeing has delayed deliveries of all new 787 Dreamliner aircraft for at least a year after finding production problems on aircraft. The airline said in its third quarter earnings call that it is working with the FAA for adjustments.

Boeing, in a statement, said it was working to fix the problems.

We deeply regret the impact on our customers as we work through the process to resume deliveries of new 787s, the company said in a statement. Our team is continuing comprehensive inspections and reprocessing, as needed, on undelivered aircraft, while conducting transparent discussions with the FAA, our suppliers, and our customers.

American is eager to resume international flights, especially to vacation destinations like Europe, as international travel restrictions in the US were largely lifted last month and carriers experienced an increase in bookings in foreign countries.

Continue to appreciate these routes as more aircraft become available and I wish we could serve them again in the future, the memo states.

Now the American may have to thwart his plans. The company also said it would not return to international holiday destinations like Dubrovnik, Croatia and Prague next summer. It also delays the departure of flights from Seattle to Bangalore.

American also said it would use any wide-body aircraft in its fleet for long-haul flights, cutting short some of the regional trips for which it used aircraft during the pandemic.

American Airlines is also struggling after withdrawing dozens of older long-haul aircraft in 2020 during the pandemic, hoping to replace them with more fuel-efficient aircraft when flights, particularly international travel, plummeted last year. American withdrew its Airbus A330 fleet and its Boeing 757 and 767 fleets.

This leaves America completely dependent on Boeing for its long-haul flights, particularly the 787 Dreamliner and the 777 airline.

The American said Boeing has agreed to compensate him for the plane delays.

Manufacturing defects in the 787 aircraft have affected several aspects of aircraft construction, including the composite materials that are the main element of the aircraft. said the aircraft manufacturer Seattle Times last month that have created production problems an immediate issue of flight safety.

American is scheduled to receive 19 of the Boeing 787 aircraft this year, with no deliveries scheduled for next year. But there are 20 more shipments scheduled between 2023 and 2025.

However, American said it will make some additions. The airline is adding a flight from JFK International Airport in New York to Doha, Qatar, taking advantage of its partnership with Oneworld member Qatar Airways. American is also planning to fly its full-time schedule to London, Madrid and Dublin as soon as we can.