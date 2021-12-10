Biden calls on leaders to end the ‘slide back’ of democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden voiced alarm over a backward slide of democracy across the globe on Thursday, urging other world leaders to work with him to strengthen democratic institutions as his administration becomes increasingly concerned. for pushing China and Russia for global influence.

Bidens’ comments to more than 100 leaders at the first virtual White House Democracy Summit came as he noted a host of challenges facing democracies, including corruption, inequality and restrictions on press freedom. Leaders also expressed growing concern about the dangers of misinformation and strengthening autocracies.

Will we allow the reversal of rights and democracy to continue unchecked? asked Biden. Or will we have together – together – a vision … and the courage to once again lead the march of human progress and human freedom forward?

He did not name China or Russia by name. But he has consistently made the case that the US and its like-minded allies must show the world that democracies are a much better tool for societies than autocracies. It is a central principle of Bidens’s foreign policy view, which he vowed would be more external than the approach of his predecessor Trumps America First.

Biden underlined that even long-established democracies, such as the United States, have not been immune to tensions, and he called the moment a turning point in history.

Local elected officials are resigning on an alarming scale amid angry confrontations at school council meetings, election offices and municipalities. States are passing laws to limit access to the ballot, making it more difficult for Americans to vote. And the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has left much to be desired in Donald Trump’s Republican Party caught up in his false claims of a stolen election, eroding confidence in the accuracy of the vote.

“Here in the United States, we all know that renewing our democracy and strengthening our democratic institutions requires constant effort,” Biden said.

Beyond the rhetoric, the president announced that he was launching an initiative to spend up to $ 424 million on programs worldwide that support independent media, work against corruption, and more.

Thursday’s video collection sparked reactions from leading opponents of the United States and other nations that were not invited.

The US ambassadors from China and Russia wrote a joint essay describing the Biden administration as a manifestation of a Cold War mentality that would provoke ideological confrontation and a division in the world. The administration also faced a detailed review of how it acted to decide which seats it would invite. China and Russia were among those who did not receive invitations.

Other leaders at the summit gave their remarks on the state of democracy, many pre-recorded, often reflecting on the stress that rapidly evolving technology is giving to their nations. They also complain about the escalation of disinformation campaigns aimed at undermining institutions and elections.

The democratic conversation is changing, said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. New technologies and large technology companies are increasingly creating the stage for democratic dialogue, sometimes with more emphasis on scope than on freedom of speech.

The summit comes as Biden is pressuring Russians Vladimir Putin to withdraw after a massive build-up of troops on the border with Ukraine that has created growing concern in Washington and European capitals, as well as Ukraine itself. Biden said Wednesday that he warned Putin of dire consequences if Russia invades.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who attended Thursday’s summit and later spoke by telephone with Biden, said on Twitter, “Democracy is not given, it must be fought.”

Poland Andrzej Duda spoke against Russia in his speech, condemning Moscow and its support for Belarus.

Poland and its Western allies have accused Russian ally Belarus of using immigrants as hostages to destabilize the European Union in retaliation for its sanctions on its authoritarian regime. Hundreds of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, have flocked to the Belarus-Poland border.

Poland made a commitment to be a supporter of democracy in Eastern Europe, Duda said. It’s a nice task, but it has its consequences. It has made us the target of Kremlin propaganda.

Putin made no public comment on the summit Thursday, as he took part in a video conference with members of the Kremlin’s human rights council.

Biden has said that the adoption of his ambitious domestic agenda in the country, the bill of bipartisan infrastructure of 1 trillion dollars he signed the bill, as well as the Build Back Better Act of about $ 2 trillion social initiatives and climate change going through the Senate will demonstrate how democracy can improve people’s lives.

Some advocates also want Biden to focus more on preserving democracy in the country. An early test came Thursday after the House passed the Defending Our Democracy Act, the third in a three-count bill along with the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act backed largely by Democrats. All three are expected to be blocked by Republicans in the Senate.

“Here in the United States, we know our democracy is not immune to threats,” said Vice President Kamala Harris in a speech to close the first day of the summit. January 6 seems great in our collective consciousness and the anti-voter laws that many states have passed are part of a deliberate effort to exclude Americans from participating in our democracy.

The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance said in its annual report that the number of countries experiencing a democratic backlash has never been higher than in the past decade, with the United States added to the list along with India and Brazil. .

Chinese officials have offered a stream of public criticism of the summit. They have also expressed anger at the administration that has invited Taiwan to participate. China claims the self-governing island as part of its territory and opposes it having separate contacts with foreign governments.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to attend the conference. In a statement issued before the meeting, the Foreign Ministry said that we appreciate our partnership with the United States, which we want to expand both bilaterally and regionally and internationally.

However, Pakistan’s relationship with the US has been fraught with doubts from both sides. Islamabad has rejected Washington’s frequent criticism that Pakistan has not been a credible partner in the fight against terrorism, accusing it of harboring the Taliban even though that group was fighting against a US-led coalition. Pakistan says it has lost 70,000 people in the fight against terrorism since 2001 and is ready to be a partner in peace but not in war.

Other uninvited countries have expressed their dissatisfaction. Hungary, the only uninvited member of the European Union, tried unsuccessfully to block the president of the EU Commission from speaking on behalf of the bloc at the summit. Last year, Biden referred to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as a bandit.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto dismissed the summit as an internal political event where countries whose leaders had good relations with Trump were not invited.

___

Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro in Washington, DC, Justin Spike in Budapest, Munir Ahmed in Islamabad, Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow and video producer Liu Zheng in Beijing contributed to this report.