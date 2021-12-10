



MIAMI, December 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / –ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, the leading luxury brokerage together of Florida East Coast, announces that it is now an official real estate partner of The Miami Dolphins. Long-term sponsorship includes in-game, market and unique engagement initiatives that present the portfolio of curated brokerage properties and link its world-class agents to Dolphins and its community. “We are excited to expand our presence in sports and entertainment by connecting with the Miami Dolphins icon and harnessing the power that football has to unite people,” he said. Daniel de la Vega, president of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. “We strongly believe in the vision and sustainable commitment of Stephen Ross and his executive team at Dolphins and South Florida Community. “ Collaboration opens up new opportunities for fans and loyal team players to connect with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty’s network of expert agents to chat with real estate, top properties together of Florida East Coast, and of course, football. “We are excited to expand our partnership with SNEby’s International Realty ONE,” he said Jeremy Walls, Senior Vice President, Revenue Chief of Miami Dolphins. “They have a globally recognized brand that represents excellence in South Florida and in our community ”. Mediation will also take place at the Dolphins Annual Business Combine, during which players participate in leadership and business development opportunities. The partnership between the two older brands is part of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty’s commitment to providing its agents with the most complete support system – with the ability to access an unparalleled global network. About ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty is the leading source for luxury real estate and development opportunities together of Florida East Coast, with 22 offices extending from Miami AND Key Biscayne to Veros Beach AND Cocoa village. Since its inception in 2008, ONE Sotheby’s International Realty has recruited more than 1,200 of the world’s most passionate and well-connected agents. For more than 250 years, Sotheby’s name has illustrated the promise of a well-lived life, and ONE Sotheby’s direct connection to Sotheby’s and Sotheby’s International Realty has provided the company with an unparalleled global achievement, an attribute for retailers to reap. full of them. homes receive key exposure to a network of more than 24,000 associates in more than 75 countries and territories with more than 1,000 offices. The firm’s development sales division represents some of the most successful and prestigious apartment developments along the coast with a total inventory of over $ 3.5 billion. Offering dedicated professionals, backed by a global brand with a legacy of quality, value and unsurpassed trust, ONE Sotheby’s International Realty is committed to giving extraordinary lives a thriving home.

www.onesothebysrealty.com. SOURCE OF A Sothebys International Realty

