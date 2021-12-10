Newsroom – Connecting customers to the Middle East and beyond, American Airlines announces service in Doha, Qatar

FORT WORTH, Texas Customers looking for unique travel experiences will have a new destination and many return favorites to choose from as American Airlines announces its 2022 summer schedule.

American will launch service from New York JFK in Doha, Qatar, on June 4, 2022, as part of deepening relations with Qatar Airways.

Seasonal routes to clients’ favorite destinations like Barcelona, ​​Lisbon and Venice return to the Americans’s 2022 summer schedule.

For customers who want to visit Athens and Rome, American will launch seasonal services earlier than previous years.

Starting in June, customers will be able to travel to the Middle East and connect with the African continent, Indian Ocean resorts and beyond with the new American service from New York (JFK) to Doha, Qatar (DOH) . Located in the heart of the Middle East, Doha offers a range of attractions, including museums and galleries, desert safari adventures, and beautiful scenery like the stunning Inland Sea.

We continue to find creative ways to build a network that takes customers where they want to go when they are ready to travel, said Brian Znotins, Vice President of Network Planning for Americans. Adding Doha to our vast global network and restarting a significant portion of our European routes offers our customers more choices as they plan for the coming years.

With the launch of the new US service in Doha, the airline will deepen its relationship with Qatar Airways. Customers have already benefited from the wide distribution of code between the two airlines as it has allowed customers to access new destinations in the Middle East, East Africa, South Asia and Southeast Asia that American does not currently serve.

We look forward to welcoming ours Aglobal partner and friends at American Airlines at our home airport in Doha, recently voted the World’s Best Airport and provide connections to numerous business and leisure destinations throughout the region and beyond, said Thierry Antinori, Chief Commercial Officer and Qatar Airways.

A summer season schedule 2022

To provide our customers with as many connections as possible to the destinations they want to travel to, American has strategically built a summer schedule that optimizes the use of the fleet of large airlines, focused on the most popular destinations, and maximizes connections with partners. international.

All the wide-body aircraft currently used on short-haul routes in the Caribbean, Latin America and Mexico will be deployed to popular transatlantic destinations next summer, including Barcelona, ​​Spain (BCN); Lisbon, Portugal (LIS); and Venice, Italy (VCE). This spring, American will resume service from Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT), Rome (FCO) and launch seasonal services at both the FCO and Athens, Greece (ATH), earlier than in previous years.

Continued delays in the delivery of Boeing 787 aircraft have presented unique challenges in planning international flights months ago. As a result, American will not resume service in Edinburgh, Scotland (EDI) or Shannon, Ireland (SNN), in 2022. And while demand remains low in Asia, American is discontinuing service in Hong Kong (HKG).

American has also streamlined operations on several existing routes in Asia and South America and reduced frequencies, allowing the airline to offer more options to customers next summer.

Continuation of a strong international program

In the past year, American has continued to offer customers international travel opportunities, taking them where they want to go when they decide to return to travel. American launched 37 international long-haul routes in 2021, including seven new routes: Seattle (SEA) to London (LHR); JFK in Santiago, Chile (SCL); JFK in Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV): Boston (BOS) in LHR; JFK at ATH; Miami (MIA) on TLV; and JFK in Delhi, India (DEL).

Americans global partnerships with colleagues Aglobal alliance carriers and innovative domestic partnerships with JetBlue Airways and Alaska Airlines complement the American network and create more choices for customers whether they want to travel to London, Seattle or Boston.

