2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Tickets on sale now





Tickets start at $ 49 for the last chance race to advance to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Next-generation NASCAR car makes international return to Daytona Speedway after debuting race with points at DAYTONA 500 season opener DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. Tickets for the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400, the last chance race for the NASAR Cup Series Playoffs, are on sale now. The summer classic, which will feature pilots vying to secure their place in the final 10-race battle for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, is set for Saturday evening, August 27th. The last two Coke Zero Sugar 400s have delivered dramatically. Tyler Reddick, with courage and determination, brought home his beaten and beaten Chevrolet in fifth place in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 2021 to take last place in the Cup Series Playoffs. In 2020, in a situation he should win in 2020, William Byron paved the way for his first victory in a career Cup Series and a guaranteed place in the Playoffs. Those wishing to personally participate in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 should make their plans early to secure the best seats and prices. Available online or by phone, tickets for the general public at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 start at $ 49 for adults and $ 10 for children 12 and older. For all ticket information on the Coke Zero Sugar 400, fans can log on to www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP. The excitement for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 is also at an all-time high, said Daytona International Speedway president Frank Kelleher. The pressure to enter the play-offs is tremendous and offers incredible races on the high shores of our historic country, as has been proven the last two years. We could not wait to have the same level of emotion in 2022. Guests of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 will have the opportunity to experience the ultimate thrill of your seat in a state-of-the-art motor sports facility with equipment spanning more than 101,500 seats, thousands of premium club seats, 40 escalators and 17 lifts, 60 luxury suites. social neighborhoods and three aggregation levels that include the almost mile-long front stretch. Extended stay camping packages are available and include access to general reception areas. UNOH Fanzone / Pre-Race are also available. Friday night (August 26) will feature the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola for the NASCAR Xfinity Series to create a two-headed summer race. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will see the second weekend of the race at the World Racing Center, where fans can see the NASCARs Next Gen in the 31-degree tri-oval, 2.5 miles. The projected car will make its debut in the point races for the NASCAR premiere series at the opening day of the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, February 20th. A collaboration of the brightest engineering minds in racing and the automotive industry, the Next Gen car is designed to give drivers greater control. It will again put an emphasis on racing strategies, team personnel and vehicle configuration, while returning the look of the stock car to NASCAR. The cars are set to do great racing for fans, incorporate relevant technology and look more like road version vehicles. Fans can stay connected to the Daytona International Speedway Tweet, Facebook AND Instagram for the latest highway news.

