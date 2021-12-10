Canada halts conversion therapy, joining a handful of other nations





Canada this week banned conversion therapy, a nude treatment aimed at changing a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. A bill that makes it a crime to subject Canadians of all ages to discredited practice became law Wednesday after the Canadian Parliament passed the measure this month. “His official: Our government legislation banning the disgusting and degrading practice of conversion therapy has received Royal Consent which means it is now legal. Canadian LGBTQ2, always stand up for you and your rights,” wrote Canadian President Justin Trudeau on Twitter. Canadian law is the latest example of a growing global effort to eradicate conversion therapy, a practice that ranges from religious counseling to electric shock therapy and has been associated with severe psychological distress. Canada’s ban follows that of Germany, Malta, Ecuador, Brazil and Taiwan. Some nations, such as Germany, have adopted bans exclusively for minors, while others, such as Malta, have adopted bans for all citizens. In the United States, 20 states and the District of Columbia have restrictions on minors, according to the Movement Advancement Project, a nonprofit. Three states Florida, Alabama and Georgia are in a federal court district with an order blocking conversion therapy bans. In addition to Canada, the French Senate voted in favor of legislation this week that would also criminalize the practice, with prison sentences of two to three years and fines of up to $ 50,000. In 2019, the American Medical Association expressed its support for state and federal efforts to ban conversion therapy, saying it “has no basis as scientifically valid medical care and has no credible evidence to support the efficacy or safety of saj. And last year, the United Nations called for the practice to be banned internationally and published a detailed report on the global implications of the practice. Attempts to pathologize and erase the identity of individuals, to deny their existence as lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans or gender different and to provoke self-hatred have profound consequences on their physical and psychological integrity and well-being, it is said. in the report. LGBTQ advocates welcomed the passage of the Canadian law. “To survivors who have fought for years for a more secure and equitable future: thank you and congratulations. This is your moment,” No Conversion Canada, a nonprofit Canadian coalition to end conversion therapy, wrote on Twitter this week. FollowNBC OutsideINTweet,Facebook&Instagram

