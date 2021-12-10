Edison International announces the appointment of Peter Taylor as the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board





ROSEMEAD, California .– (TELI BIZNES) – Edison International (NYSE: EIX) announced today that Peter Taylor will serve as the next independent, non-executive chairman of the company’s board of directors. Taylor, who first joined the board in 2011, will succeed William P. Sullivan, who has served since 2015 and as independent board chairman since 2016. Sullivan will retire from the board in April 2022 after reach the retirement age set out in the Corporate Governance Guidelines. Taylor will assume the role of chairman at the Edison Annual International Shareholder Meeting, scheduled for April 28, 2022. The board is committed to its policy of having an independent director to serve as the company’s board chairman and is looking forward to working with Peter in his new leadership role, Sullivan said. “I can not thank Bill enough for his dedicated service to the company over the past six years,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. He has made many important contributions to our company, including advancing our safety journey, our focus on DEI, our clean energy strategy, and our determination to mitigate fire risk. We have benefited from his perspective as CEO of a large public company and from his significant operational, risk management and company transformation experience. “What stands out most to me is Bills’ unwavering commitment to our values,” Pizarro added. Since 2014, Taylor, 62, has been president of the ECMC Foundation, a nonprofit corporation dedicated to improving educational outcomes for underserved students. From 2009 to 2014, he served as executive vice president and chief financial officer for the University of California system, where he oversaw all aspects of financial management at 10 campuses and five medical centers. Taylor also chaired the UCLA Foundation Board and, from 2006-2008, chaired the UCLA Working Group on African-American Admissions, Recruitment and Retention. Previously, Taylor had a career pursuing in investment banking and municipal finance. At Edison International, Taylor currently serves as chair of the Audit and Finance Committee and is a member of the Security and Operations Committee. In addition to serving on the Edison board, he is also the director of 23andMe, Inc., the trustee of the Western Asset Fund, and the director of the Pacific Mutual Holding Company, the Ralph M. Parsons Foundation, the Kaiser Family Foundation, and the Futures College Foundation. He has previously served on the trusted board of the California State University system, where he chaired the Education Policy and Finance committees. Taylor earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and history from UCLA and his master’s degree in public policy analysis from Claremont Graduate University. I am honored to take on the role of Independent President of Edison International, Taylor said. I look forward to continuing to work with the talented board and management team in our partnerships with clients, investors and other stakeholders to create a sustainable and clean energy future. About Edison International Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the largest power utility companies in the country, providing clean and reliable power and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, an enterprise that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a global energy consulting firm that provides comprehensive energy solutions, based on data for commercial and industrial users, to meet their cost, sustainability and risk objectives.

