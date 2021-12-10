International document receives SBTi approval for its science-based carbon reduction target





MEMPHIS, Tenn – News Direct – International Paper Company MEMPHIS, Tenn., December 9, 2021 / 3BL Media / – The International Gazette (NYSE: IP) reports that our 35% greenhouse gas reduction target has been approved by the Science-Based Objectives (SBTi) initiative as in line with the levels required to fulfill the aims of the Paris Agreement. The targets covering greenhouse gas emissions from International Document operations (goals 1 and 2) are in line with the reductions required to keep heat below 2C. Moreover, the objective of the International Document on emissions from its value chain (Scope 3) meets the SBTi criteria for ambitious value chain goals, which means that they are in line with current best practices. Approval officially recognizes International Paper as a leader in the low carbon transition and makes the company one of North America’s first organizations in the approved paper and packaging industry, joining over 1000 others across the industry and worldwide. “As a global leader in the forest products industry, International Paper is uniquely positioned to drive significant progress in the low-carbon circular economy,” said Mark Sutton, Chairman and CEO, International Paper. “We are committed to leading our industry towards a more sustainable future.” In 2020, International Paper published its Vision 2030 targets, which demonstrate its commitment to building a better future for people, the planet and the company. Through Goals, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp announced plans to advance its contribution to the low-carbon circular economy by building on its commitments to its people and communities. The company is committed to achieving the following goals by 2030: Healthy and Abundant Forests: Lead forest care efforts globally

Prosperous people and communities: Promote employee well-being by providing safe, caring and inclusive jobs and strengthen the resilience of our communities

Sustainable operations: Improve our climate impact and advance water management

Renewable Solutions: Accelerate the transition to a low carbon economy through innovative fiber-based products Each goal includes one to three specific, measurable objectives, enabling the company to track its progress over the decade. Objectives include commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35% from 2019 levels, to reduce water use by 25% and to create innovative products that are 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable. The story goes on “The adoption of the SBTi means that we have aligned our ambitions of sustainability with the Paris Agreement and demonstrates International Paper ‘s commitment to building a better future for our people, our planet and our company,” Sutton continued. The Science-Based Goals Initiative (SBTi) helps companies set science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transform business operations to suit the future low-carbon economy. Objectives set by companies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are considered to be “science-based” if they are in line with what the latest climate science says is necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming below 2C. above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit heating to 1.5C. SBTi is a collaboration between the CDP, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the World Resources Institute (WRI), the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the commitments of the We Mean Business Coalition. About International NewspaperInternational Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global manufacturer of renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. We produce packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide trade, and pulp for diapers, tissues and other personal hygiene products that promote health and well-being. We are headquartered in Memphis, Ten. and we employ about 38,000 colleagues. Net sales for 2020 were $ 21 billion *. In Russia, the Company has a 50/50 joint venture, Ilim Group, the largest integrated pulp and paper producer in the country and its largest overseas alliance in the forest products sector. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit Internationalpaper.com. * Including our former pulp and paper factory in Kwidzyn, Poland, which was sold on August 6, 2021, and our former global paper business, which became an independent company, publicly traded on October 1, 2021. Check out additional multimedia and more ESG stories from International Paper Company at 3blmedia.com Check out the source version at newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/international-paper-receives-sbti-approval-for-its-science-based-carbon-reduction-target-339574353

