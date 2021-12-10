The American mentions Boeing’s delay in reducing international plans

DALLAS (AP) American Airlines is removing some international flights from its plans for next summer because Boeing has failed…

DALLAS (AP) American Airlines is removing some international flights from its plans for next summer because Boeing has failed to deliver the planes the airline has ordered, according to an internal memo Thursday.

Boeing has not been able to deliver its 787 aircraft, which it calls the Dreamliner, for about a year due to a series of production problems. Double-decker aircraft is popular with airlines for long-haul flights due to improved fuel efficiency over older aircraft of similar size.

American had hosted 13 more Dreamliners in its fleet by this winter. Without those planes, we simply will not be able to fly internationally as much as we had planned next summer, or as we did in the summer of 2019, Revenue Chief Vasu Raja said in a memorandum to U.S. employees.

Boeing has advised us that they will compensate the Americans for their inability to deliver the aircraft, he added.

In an email, the Chicago-based Boeing did not address the compensation but said it regretted the impact of the delayed deliveries on its airline customers.

Our team is continuing comprehensive inspections and reprocessing, as needed, on undelivered aircraft, while conducting transparent discussions with the Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing said. The FAA regulates aircraft manufacturers.

Airline timetables have been improved by the pandemic, and this is especially true for international flights due to changing rules worldwide. However, carriers have been encouraged by the increase in traffic since the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines and they were optimistic about next summer, believing that people who have been stranded at home are eager to travel again.

American hoped to operate 89% of its 2019 schedule in the summer of 2022, but is reducing it to around 80%, said spokeswoman Andrea Koos.

Under the internal memorandum, Americans will not fly to Edinburgh, Scotland; Shannon, Ireland; or Hong Kong next summer and will not bring back some of the destinations it served in 2019, including Prague. It will also cut the number of flights it hoped to offer to destinations in Asia, including Shanghai, Beijing and Sydney, and delay the launch of new service including flights between Seattle and Bangalore, India.

American expects to resume a full-time schedule in Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America, London, Dublin and Madrid, according to the memorandum.

Last summer, American used several double-decker aircraft on flights within the U.S. and on short international flights. “Next summer, however, all those so-called wide-body aircraft will be used on long international routes” to minimize the damage that these aircraft delivery delays have caused to our long-haul portfolio, “Raja wrote in memorandum, which was first reported by The Wall. Street Journal.

Boeing has struggled with production flaws in the 787, including small gaps between duct panels and improperly produced titanium parts. Problems have prevented Boeing from delivering aircraft that have derailed to assembly lines in the states of South Carolina and Washington. As undelivered aircraft are piled up, the aircraft manufacturer has slowed production.

Disputes between aircraft manufacturers and airline customers are rarely made public. Even during the long shutdown of the Boeing 737 Max after two deadly collisions, American, Southwest and United were restrained in comments to the aircraft manufacturer.

In another such unusual conflict, Boeing Airbus rival said Thursday it would receive an independent legal assessment in its dispute with a customer over surfaces on its A350 aircraft. Airbus, headquartered in Toulouse, France, accused the airline of a continuing misrepresentation of paint degradation that the European aviation regulator says does not affect safety.

Airbus said it regrets the need to hire lawyers, but it has become necessary to protect its position and reputation.

Airbus did not identify the airline in a press release, but its description pointed to Qatar Airways, which stopped more than a dozen A350s this summer, citing orders from the Qatari aviation regulator. The airline said the bodies of the carbon-composed aircraft were degrading at an accelerated rate.

