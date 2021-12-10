Uninvited to Biden’s Democracy Summit, China Launches Propaganda CampaignExBulletin



change subtitles Greg Baker / AFP via Getty Images

Greg Baker / AFP via Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping is not among more than 100 world leaders invited to this week’s virtual Democracy Summit hosted by President Biden. So Beijing developed its own dialogue on democracy.

Officials and experts gathered in Beijing and online last week to promote the idea that China’s political system is, in fact, a highly functioning form of democracy of a different kind and that it is delivering better results for the people of its than the broken system of the US. .

The discussions were part of a propaganda attack that analysts say was created to show that China could face the United States and to counter the suggestion that the Chinese system is inferior to the democracies Biden is uniting.



change subtitles Mark Schiefelbein / AP

Mark Schiefelbein / AP

“People’s democracy of the whole China process is not the kind that wakes up at voting time and goes back to sleep afterwards,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Le Yucheng. said last week.

In addition to the dialogue, the State Council of China or the Cabinet, published a 30-page white paper over the weekend entitled, “China: Democracy at Work.” The Foreign Ministry followed him with it report the explosion the state of American democracy. And state-run newspapers have published countless editorials that glorify China’s system and question America’s.

The Biden summit and Beijing’s response highlight the depth of the rift between the United States and China and come less than a month after a video conversation between Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping aimed at easing tensions.

Communists boast “democratic dictatorship of the people”

Fang Ning, a former director of political science at the Chinese State Academy of Social Sciences, who wrote the white paper, says communist countries like North Korea or the former East Germany during the Cold War all had the word “democratic” in their countries. official titles. The Chinese Communist Party, he says, has also always defended democracy. In 1949, when the party came to power, it changed the name of the country by adding the word “People” to sound more democratic: the People’s Republic of China.

“It was only until World War II that democracy became a positive term, as a political system to oppose the fascism of Hitler’s Germany,” Fang said. “In the East, it was the Communist Party of China that raised the banner of democracy and was recognized as democratic.”

Fang’s argument: The US can not decide what is considered democracy.

Part of the party’s case is that it offers for its people, dramatically raising living standards since taking power in 1949. In its white paper, China argues that although there is no direct election or rule multi-party, it is able to accurately assess what the people want through what the party has long called the “popular democratic dictatorship”. This means that some selected by the party leadership are delegated, but not directly elected to represent the people.

Fang says the election will plunge China into turmoil. So the government conducts consultations with people for example, sending research teams to talk to communities and make recommendations that inform the government, Fang says.

However, in reality, the system is not cheap. Many studies, including those of the Economist Intelligence Unit Democracy Index, puts China near the bottom of the list.



change subtitles Susan Walsh / AP

Susan Walsh / AP

The American system is also in question

In addition to defending its system, China is also attacking the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, a state-affiliated institute pursued by issuing a report listing 10 questions of American democracy.

Wang Wen, the institute’s director, asked a crowd of diplomats and journalists gathered at a luxury hotel in Beijing if American democracy actually defends freedom.

“Many American politicians do not put the interests of their constituents first. Compared to other democratic countries, the US is more like an oligarchic regime,” Wang said.

He also argued that hundreds of thousands of people have died from COVID-19 in the US and that excessive freedom has led to disinformation and cultural wars.

Xi Jinping has demanded a tougher tone

While the barrage of claims that China is a democracy may not convince a Western audience or those attending the Biden summit, there is a point in that, says Peter Martin, author of the book. China’s Civilian Army: The Establishment of War Wolf Diplomacy.

“On some level, it’s so simple that Xi Jinping likes the harsh tone, and he has signaled to the bureaucracy that he wants China to stand on its own two feet and never tolerate harassment,” he said.

Xi has promoted unforgivable confidence on the global stage, and Chinese officials have become increasingly diligent in defending the interests of China and the official line of state.

Access plays well at home, says Martin.

“To the local audience in China’s political system, they seem to be reacting and behaving harshly,” he said.

Beijing has tried to stop the West from using the microphone when it comes to global discourse on China. global show polls that China’s image abroad is slipping, suggesting that its efforts are failing.

The duel for democracy makes some other countries uncomfortable

However, Martin says China’s attempts to describe itself as an example of democracy are a “classic tactic, to which the deniers of all points and all issues return, which is simply disturbing the waters and painting false equivalence.” .

China is a one-party authoritarian state where the ruling Communist Party is above the law and its critics are regularly imprisoned. Local elections are leaning heavily in favor of party candidates and independent candidates They are prohibited. Its legislature is dominated and controlled by the party.

China’s messages can appeal to other authoritarian states and convey a sense of cover-up and legitimacy. Russian and Chinese Ambassador to the US co-wrote an editorial last month criticizing the summit and accusing Biden of causing a global split with a “Cold War mentality”.

For many countries, the argument over democracy between the world’s two major economies is unpleasant.

The Biden administration invited about 110 governments to the summit. One that is clearly missing from the list is Singapore, a long-term US partner and a parliamentary democracy.

The Southeast Asian city-state has always walked a fine line between Washington and Beijing. And Bilahari Kausikan, a former diplomat who represented Singapore at the United Nations, says attending the Biden summit would have been bad for Singapore.

“In the context in which Mr. Biden is holding this, the context of geopolitical rivalry with China will tighten us up. It puts us in a pigeon hole, while we want to have maximum strategic autonomy,” he said.

However, this does not mean that he accepts Beijing’s claim that he is a beacon of democracy.

“I mean, look, we’re not stupid, are we?” he said. “We understand why [the U.S. is] doing so. We understand why China is doing this. “

John Ruwitch reported from California, Emily Feng from Beijing.