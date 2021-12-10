NEW: Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Nevada, nearly 800 in Clark County

Below is the full COVID-19 report for December 8th.

LAS VEGAS (CLASS) – COVID-19 cases reached nearly 1,000 in Nevada, with nearly 800 from Clark County in the data released today.

The daily case count has not broken the 1,000 figure since the end of September, but today’s 992 nationwide report could mean we are moving in that direction. Clark County reported 796 of the state total – about four out of every five cases.

Test positivity rates were at 7.4% for both the state and the county. The Clark County rate has risen from 7.2% in yesterday’s reports.

The deaths fell again, with the state reporting only seven deaths, three in Clark County.

Hospital structures grew slightly in the county and across the country.

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

QARKU CLARK

New cases: 796 (total: 348,659)

Deaths: 3 (total: 6281)

Test positivity rate: 7.4% (from 7.2% the day before)

Hospitalized: 582 (8 increases from previous day)

NEVADA

New cases: 992 (total: 463,803)

Deaths: 7 (total: 8,153)

Test positivity rate: 7.4% (from 7.3% the day before)

Hospitalized: 693 (4 increases from day before)

The state is following the instructions of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the mask rule. The mandate will remain in force in each county until the following conditions are met:

COVID-19 test positivity rate should be below 8%

The case rate (per 100,000 inhabitants over 7 days) should be below 50 for two full weeks. An estimate of over 100 cases per 100,000 individuals or higher is considered a “high” transmission risk, while 50-99.99 per 100,000 is considered “substantial” by the CDC. The county should reach “moderate” for two full weeks.

The test positivity in Clark County is at 7.2%, unchanged from the day before. The current case rate for Clark County is as high as 106.8, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. But the CDC measures the rate at over 151.

The Nevada test positivity rate is at 7.4%, up from 7.3% the day before. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization target, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28.

Of the 7 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in Nevada, 3 were from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 6,281 of the states 8,153 deaths. The 14-day permanent average is 7 deaths per day.

Since December 2nd, Southern Nevada Health District reports 218 new deaths (+8), 731 hospitalizations (+44) and 14,187 progressive cases (+711). (The increases are comparable to the numbers reported on November 24.)

As of yesterday, a total of 5,680,356 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Nevada, an increase of 13,381 from the previous day. The number of reported tests has increased as more employers require employees to be vaccinated or pass weekly tests.

* NOTE: Daily laboratory data from DHHS and SNHD reports are updated every morning for days ago.

CLEAR CONDITION NV

The test positivity rate in Clark County has dropped below 8%, which removes the county from the state watch list for high transmission risk. If the county can maintain levels of test positivity and testing, state restrictions – including mask requirements – can be eased. A special measure of the county’s case rate – currently “high” at 106.8 cases (per 100,000 population over the past seven days) – should fall below 50 for two consecutive weeks before the mask’s term ends.

In today’s report, nine of Nevada’s 17 counties are still listed for high broadcast.

The Clark count rate (468 per 100,000 over the last 30 days) is listed in the data reported today. The test positivity rate (7.4%) and testing (290 tests per day per 100,000) are within acceptable state limits.

VACCINATION UPDATE

State Department of Health reports3 731 083 doseof COVID-19 vaccine are administered in Nevada,since December 8th.

As of today, 53.17% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated and 62.41% of the eligible population has started vaccination. Clark County reports that 52.43% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A NEVADA HOSPITALIZATION ENTERPRISE

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization records weekends or vacation.

By statesDepartment of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP (+4) since the day before.

The current number of patients is 693 confirmed / suspected cases. Hospitals reported that 159 of those patients were in intensive care units and 94 were in ventilators. To give a perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2025 cases.

Weekly Update of the Nevada Hospital Association notes that 12% of hospital beds nationwide are being used by COVID-19 patients. This has increased from 9% in just one week. Hospitals are able to cope with the burden – but the lack of nurses remains a major problem for hospitals. A behavioral hospital in Reno announced it would close due to staffing problems.

“Omicron has not been identified in the state to date, but can reasonably be predicted,” the NHA said, noting that the Delta variant remains dominant in Nevada. “The CEO of Pfizer reports that their vaccine is effective against the Omicron variant.”

CASES OF RECURRENCE IN SOUTHERN NEVAD

The number of people being cured of the virus in Southern Nevada continues to grow. The latest county update estimates a total of 331,094 recovered cases; this is 95% of all cases reported in the county, according toThe latest SNHD report.

The health circle offers a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

MILITARY MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1, and guidelines for social distancing were lifted, helping the state return to times mostly before the pandemic, with a few exceptions.

The CDC changed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with significant and high transmission must wear masks indoors when in public, while COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Most Nevada fall into these two risk categories.

Nevada said it would approve the CDC guidelines with the new mask guide that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This bypasses the Clark County employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On August 16, Governor Sisolak signed a new directive allowing fully vaccinated participants in large rallies to remove their masks, but only if the country decides to require everyone present to provide vaccination proof. Those who have only one vaccine and are not fully vaccinated will be allowed to attend, as will children under 12, but both will need to wear masks.

Masks must still be worn when required by federal, state, local, local, tribal, or territorial laws, regulations, and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidelines.

State approval for vaccinating children ages 5-11 was given on Nov. 3, with plans from the Southern Nevada Health District to begin vaccinations on Nov. 10. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children at this time.

