Portman, Shaheen, Durbin and Murphy meet with Ukrainian Ambassador to US, Ukrainian MPs





December 9, 2021 |

Press releases WASHINGTON DC US Senators Rob Portman (R-OH), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Chris Murphy (D-CT) met with Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, and members of the Ukrainian Parliament yesterday to discuss the recent increase in Russian aggression against Ukraine. The group discussed pressing national security issues, including the further escalation of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, and the need for the United States to send a clear message to Russian President Putin to secure more funding for deadly defense weapons. Ukraine. The meeting with key members of the Ukrainian government came after classified conferences on Russia-building in Congress and a hearing on Russian policy, where Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Ambassador Victoria Nuland voiced US policy to provide unwavering support. for the sovereignty of Ukraine. I appreciated our visit with Ambassador Markarova and numerous members of the Ukrainian Parliament. In the face of an increasingly militant and revisionist Russia, Ukraine is a critical strategic security partner and they have become increasingly under threat from Russia in recent months. said Portman. The United States must do everything it can to support Ukraine and make it clear to Russia without precarious conditions that there will be serious consequences if they invade Ukraine. I encourage the administration to do everything possible to continue to provide Ukraine with the military capabilities it needs to defend itself, as well as to receive international support to stand firm in the face of Russian aggression. There is a bipartisan determination in the Senate to stand by our Ukrainian partners in the midst of Russia’s military escalation. I was happy to reconfirm that message with the legislative colleagues of the Ukrainian parliamentary group in the Senate yesterday at a meeting with members of the Ukrainian parliament. The US will not turn a blind eye to Putin’s hostility to our key partners, such as Ukraine, said Shaheen. I will never forget to walk on Maidan Square with the late Senator John McCain and see the memorials to those killed in protest for a more democratic and freer Ukraine. The fact that such a simple human aspiration is seen as a constant threat by President Putin shows his misreading of history. He should not doubt the bipartisan determination in the United States Senate to stand firm with the Ukrainian people against further military aggression. said Durbin. As Putin increases the Russian military presence along the Ukrainian border, Congress must be clear in reaffirming our bipartisan support for Kiev. This is exactly what we did this week when we met with the Ukrainian delegation, said Murphy. NOTE: As co-founder and co-chair of the Ukrainian Senate parliamentary group, Portman has visited Ukraine several times. Senators Portman, Shaheen and Murphy traveled to Ukraine in June this year, as part of a bipartisan congressional delegation, where they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian government officials. During the meetings, the senators reaffirmed the United States’ solidarity with Ukraine against Russian aggression and its right to sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as encouraged progress in democratic reforms. In May 2019, after a historic free and open election, Senator Portman met with President Zelensky and other senior Ukrainian officials to further the US / Ukraine strategic partnership. it traveled in eastern Ukraine in April 2018 to see direct evidence of Russian aggression on the line of contact. In 2014, he led a congressional election observation mission with Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) during Ukraine’s presidential election. For his efforts to support Ukraine, Portman became acquainted with of Order of St. Volodymyr Medal from the Ukrainian Patriarch Filaret. Portman also defended bipartisans resolution marking the 85th anniversary of the Holodomor, approved by the Senate in October 2018. Senator Portman also has take Order of Merit from former President Petro Poroshenko during his visit to Ukraine in 2018 and the highest Ukrainian-American communities honor in 2016, the Shevchenko Prize for Freedom. Below are photos from the meeting: ###

