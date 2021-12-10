Philippine journalist Jesus ‘Jess’ Malabanan shot dead in ‘cowardly’ murder, Philippine authorities say





Jesus “Jess” Malabanan, 58, who worked with the Manila Standard, among other news media, was shot dead late Wednesday by unknown gunmen while watching TV at home in Calbayog in Samar province, police said. .

They said the motive for the attack was not immediately clear and two gunmen fled the scene.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman Carlo Nograles said Malabanan’s death was a “tragic murder” and urged witnesses to come forward. The Presidential Media Security Task Force was investigating the incident, Nograles said, and was “exploring all perspectives, including the possibility that the murder was related to his work as a journalist”.

Malabanan recently worked with Reuters on the agency’s reporting on Duterte’s fight against drugs, which won a Pulitzer Prize for international reporting in 2018.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Jesus Malabanan,” a Reuters spokesman said, describing him as a “talented and persistent journalist”. The Manila Standard had no immediate comment on Malabanan’s murder. The Philippines is one of the deadliest countries in the world for journalists, with at least 187 killed in the past 35 years, according to the presidential task force, which called Malabana’s assassination “cowardly.” The Association of Foreign Correspondents of the Philippines said his killing “underscores the threats and dangers that Filipino journalists continue to face.” Human rights groups say media violence and intimidation has worsened under Duterte, who came to power in 2016. According to the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP), 21 media workers have been killed in the country since Duterte took over. the task. The president’s office has said it does not condone threats against the media. Malabanan’s murder was condemned by local media associations, activists and politicians, including Manny Pacquiao, a retired boxing champion and presidential contender, who urged police to find his killers. “This cold-blooded murder is an undeniable proof of the apparent impunity that continues to spread in our country,” Pacquiao said in a statement.

