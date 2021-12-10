Ottawa has no idea if 75 percent of air arrivals complied with the hotel quarantine rule: AG-National Report

The Canada Public Health Agency has no idea if three-quarters of the people who arrived by air earlier this year complied with quarantine requests at government-authorized hotels as part of enforcement efforts to limit the spread of COVID. 19.

Auditor General Karen Hogan investigated the follow-up of measures imposed by agencies in response to the pandemic, which is currently about to enter its third year. Her report was published on Thursday.

In it, she assessed whether officials had heard the warnings last year by responding to open holes in the agencies’ ability to track whether travelers were following the rules.

















5:14

Canada’s health agency has no idea if 75% of air arrivals complied with the hotel quarantine rule: AG report





Canada’s health agency has no idea if 75% of air arrivals complied with the hotel quarantine rule: AG report



Although the Canadian Public Health Agency improved its results, this is not a success story, Hogan said in a statement Thursday. The inability of the Agency to confirm whether more than a third of passengers complied with quarantine orders remains a significant problem.

This audit revealed that public health officials failed to adequately administer two specific border control measures that the federal government imposed earlier this year.

First, the Canadian Public Health Agency was either absent or unable to match COVID-19 test scores for the 30 percent of incoming travelers arriving between February and June 2021.

















1:49

Health Minister responds to AG report saying federations had no idea if 75% of air arrivals complied with the hotel quarantine rule





Health Minister responds to AG report saying federations had no idea if 75% of air arrivals complied with the hotel quarantine rule



Second, officials there had no idea if 75 percent of the passengers arriving by air during that period met the quarantine requirement at government-authorized hotels.

This is because of what the report described as gaps and duplications in information that was being added manually to the secure portal that was created to track that data.

The agency was unable to confirm whether 75 percent of the individuals arrived at the hotel and actually stayed for three days, Hogan said at a news conference Thursday.

So they were not able to tell us if that measure was an effective preventative measure.

















2:09

Mendicino defends hotel quarantine, says reception is to get “proper food, accommodation”





Mendicino defends hotel quarantine, says reception is to get “proper food, accommodation”



The report also noted the lack of clear data spread to approximately 1,100 passengers who tested positive for COVID-19. The Public Health Agency did not trace reliably whether they obeyed the hotel quarantine rule either.

The hotels notified officials of 326 passengers who had reservations but did not register. But while 74 per cent of these cases referred to law enforcement agencies, no tickets were issued at the time the report was being prepared by the jurisdictions with the authority to do so.

1:58

“You can not get anything you need”: Canadian travelers claim bad conditions in quarantine hotels





“You can not get anything you need”: Canadian travelers claim bad conditions in quarantine hotels



The auditor general’s report comes after a year involving the rise of the Delta variant, which shattered hopes for a return to normalcy. The report also highlights concerns about the potential of the newly identified Omicron variant to avoid some immune responses.

He points to a question that has pushed the federal government through the course of the pandemic: How do officials know if the often-contested initiatives being taken are actually working?

Conservative health critic Luc Berthold said the report demonstrates a “total incompetence” from the government.

“The findings in the Auditor General’s report reveal a pattern of incompetence, with large gaps in policy implementation,” he said in a statement. “The report makes it clear that this liberal government has once again failed to take action on the lessons learned.”

NDP critics also called the inability to verify whether people were following the quarantine rules “gross negligence”.

“We know that evidence-based and well-implemented border control measures can limit the number of COVID-19 cases and their variants in Canada,” said health critic Don Davies and transportation critic Taylor Bachrach.

“But without knowing for sure if the passengers followed the quarantine orders, no one knows if the government’s border measures are working. This government may have put Canadians at risk of getting COVID.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the government would make an announcement Friday on providing additional resources for airports to boost arrival testing.

“You will see tomorrow that many of those sources come from important contracts that have been awarded over the last two days,” he told a news conference in French.

In a statement, he also acknowledged that there is still important work to be done.

“As the Auditor General has noted, our response has been far from perfect,” he said.

“We accept it and we are not giving any excuse for that. “We can and must do better.”

Hogan noted that while the Canadian Public Health Agency had improved some of the concerns noted last year about the lack of data collected on incoming travelers, major blind spots remain, particularly around enforcement issues.

For example, while agency officials were calling only 58 percent of travelers coming with COVID-19 symptoms last year, that number rose to 92 percent between July 2020 and June 2021.

Officials also reduced the number of cases where they could not verify whether a passenger complied with the 14-day quarantine rule from 66 percent last year to 37 percent in June 2021.

Overall, however, auditors said the country is seeing unequal consequences across the country for people not respecting border measures.

Most non-compliant tickets were issued to air travelers who arrived at Toronto or Vancouver airports and had refused to book at a government-authorized hotel, the report said.

No tickets were issued in any of the territories or most of the other provinces, including Alberta and Quebec, where two of the four airports accepting international flights were located.

There were a total of 6,391 tickets issued between December 2020 and June 2021.

More than 5,000 were released in Ontario, raising questions about why other jurisdictions do not appear to be having consequences for those who choose not to follow the rules.

Hogan said the problem shows a lack of cohesion.

If you are going to create a request, you really need to have thought through monitoring it, she said.

It is clear here that this was more reactive than proactive.

















4:43

Safe travel in the face of growing cases of the Omicron variant





Safe travel in the face of growing cases of the Omicron variant

