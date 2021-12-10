International
A Edmonton police officer is charged with sexual assault, breach of trust
A police officer in Edmonton has been charged with sexual assault after a two-year investigation into his actions revealed a pattern of behavior toward women that violated standards of police responsibility and conduct.
Const. Hunter Robinz was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of unauthorized use of a computer database and two separate counts of breach of trust.
The charges were filed by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), which began investigating a sexual assault charge against Robinson on August 9, 2019.
ASIRTallegesthaton June 29, 2019, Robinz was on duty when he went in uniform to the home of a 24-year-old woman he had met on a previous service call.
The asexual assault then occurred in the home, ASIRT said in a press release Thursday.
“During the course of that investigation, evidence was obtained that reflected possible involvement in other issues that could guarantee their investigation,” the statement said.
‘Behavior model’
Evidence suggested that between March 2017 and June 2019, Robinz “became involved in a pattern of behavior involving his contact in office with women who violated the standard of responsibility and conduct required as a police officer … thus committing a breach of trust.” “said ASIRT in the news release.
“Considerable trust is in police officers who often encounter individuals in times of crisis or vulnerability.”
The investigation uncovered evidence that between September 2018 and July 2019, Robinz accessed secure databases of people’s names and addresses for personal reasons unrelated to his duties, thus committing acts of unauthorized use of a computer and infringement of faith.
Robinz was released on bail after being arrested and charged. He is scheduled to appear in Edmonton County Courthouse on Jan. 25.
Robinz, a six-year-old member of the Edmonton Police Service, is also facing charges for a separate off-duty incident that occurred in Stony Plain, west of the city, on March 12 this year.
He was charged by the Parkland RCMP on March 13 with assault and unsafe storage of a firearm.
After being charged, he was suspended for free.
ASIRT investigates incidents involving law enforcement that result in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.
