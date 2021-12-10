Taiwan loses Nicaraguan diplomatic ally with China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) Taiwan lost Nicaragua as a diplomatic ally after the Central American country said it would officially recognize only China, which claims Taiwan self-governing as part of its territory.

“There is only one China,” the Nicaraguan government said in a statement on Thursday, announcing the change. “The People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing all of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory.”

As of today, Nicaragua is severing its diplomatic relations with Taiwan and ceasing to have any official contacts or relations, she added.

The move raises Taiwan’s diplomatic isolation on the international stage, even though the self-governing island boosts official exchanges with countries like Lithuania and Slovakia, which do not officially recognize Taiwan as a country. Now, Taipei has 14 remaining diplomatic allies.

“What’s most important to Taiwan is the number of countries with which it has diplomatic relations,” Jason Marczak, director of the Adrienne Arsht Atlantic Council for Latin America, said in an email. In Central America, Nicaragua is now the third country to change recognition from Taiwan to China in the last four years. I would not be surprised if more come.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry expressed sadness and regret and said it would immediately withdraw its diplomatic staff.

The more successful Taiwan’s democracy and the greater the international support, the greater the pressure from the authoritarian camp, said Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen in response on Friday. Whether diplomatic pressure or military threat, we will not change our determination to adhere to democracy and freedom, to appear on the international stage and to participate.

China has illegally fired Taiwan’s diplomatic allies in recent years, reducing the number of countries recognizing the democratic island as a sovereign nation. China opposes Taiwan’s representation in global fora or diplomacy. Solomon Island decided to recognize China in 2019, severing diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

The Nicaraguan government signed an official communiqué to re-establish diplomatic ties with China in Tianjin on Friday, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. Under the agreement, Nicaragua promises to have no formal contact with Taiwan underway.

This is the right choice that is in line with the global trend and has the support of the people. China greatly appreciates this decision, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

We won another beautiful battle, wrote Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on his personal Weibo account as he shared a video of Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada Colindres reading the statement saying Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

Zhao called the change part of an irresistible trend.

Some experts say the change is not necessarily a significant loss for Taiwan and that it may have only been a matter of time. Taiwan has stepped up its exchanges with Western countries and stressed the sharing of democratic values ​​and working with like-minded nations.

“Everyone could see early on that this diplomatic relationship could not be maintained,” said Antonio C. Hsiang, a professor at La Academia Nacional de Estudios Y Estrategicos in Chile and an expert on Taiwan’s relations with Latin America.

Taiwan’s emphasis on democratic values ​​stands in contrast to many of countries’s diplomatic allies, such as Nicaragua or Honduras.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega was re-elected in November in what the White House called pantomime elections.

The arbitrary detention of about 40 opposition figures since May, including seven potential presidential candidates, and the blocking of political parties from participating rigged the outcome long before election day, President Joe Biden said in a statement in November in response to the election. Ortegas.

The US State Department also praised the diplomatic change on Friday, saying in a statement that Ortega’s actions could not reflect the will of the people of Nicaragua, who continue to fight for democracy and the ability to exercise their human rights and freedoms. basic.

Honduras, meanwhile, faces rampant corruption in the central government. President Juan Orlando Hernandez faces charges of links to drug traffickers, according to U.S. federal prosecutors in New York. His brother was arrested in Miami in 2018 by US authorities on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Hsiang, the professor, said he viewed the diplomatic break as a response to growing Taiwan-Lithuania relations, as well as Taiwan’s invitation to the Biden Summit on Democracy, which is being held this week.

Nicaragua established diplomatic relations with Taiwan in the 1990s, when President Violeta Chamorro came to power after defeating Ortega Sandinista’s regime in a vote. Ortega, who has just been re-elected for a fourth consecutive presidential term since returning to power in 2007, has maintained close ties with Taipei so far.

___

Senior Associated Press video producer Johnson Lai contributed to this report.