America cuts international flights summer 2022 due to 787 delivery delays | tidings





American Airlines has reduced international flights next summer due to delayed deliveries of Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Boeing continues to be unable to deliver the 787s we have to order, including up to 13 aircraft that were scheduled to be in our fleet by this winter, writes Fort Worth-based company revenue chief Vasu Raja on a note to staff on December 9th Without these large troops, we simply will not be able to fly internationally as much as we had planned next summer, or as we did in the summer of 2019, he adds. By October, American had already withdrawn aircraft from its plan for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022. Destinations that will be completely discontinued next summer include Edinburgh, Shannon, Dubrovnik, Prague and Hong Kong. The company will also temporarily but significantly reduce frequencies in Shanghai, Beijing and Sydney. American has also adjusted operations on several existing airlines in Asia and South America and reduced frequencies, the airline adds in a press release. The carrier will also not launch scheduled flights from Seattle to Bangalore. She still intends to start direct service from John F Kennedy International Airport in New York to Doha, Qatar in June, coinciding with the World Cup international football championship. According to Cirium Fleet data, the carrier has 45 of the type in operation and another 43 custom-made from Boeing. Unlike 2021, the American intends to deploy all its broad troops on long-distance international routes and will not assign any exclusively to domestic or short international routes, Raja adds. Despite 787 delays, the company says it stands by the plane. We still have great confidence in Dreamliner and continue to work with Boeing on when these aircraft can finally be delivered, Raja adds. Boeing has advised us that they will compensate the Americans for their inability to deliver the aircraft. Boeing has suspended deliveries of the 787 due to quality and manufacturing issues, including those affecting the composite aircraft. Boeing suspended deliveries of the 787 from October 2020 to March, saying the flattening of the skin on the undelivered aircraft did not meet the exact tolerances. The company then discontinued deliveries back in May 2021 after the FAA requested more information before approving an algorithm proposed by Boeing. This algorithm was related to the inspection of the 787s for what the FAA called a shimming pipe problem. Shims can be used to treat skin flatness issues. 787 more production problems appeared in recent years. In September 2020, Boeing said it discovered that about 787 horizontal stabilizer components were glued together with greater force than specified. Last month, U.S. lawmakers asked the Department of Transportation’s top inspector to conduct a review of FAA oversight of the production and production of the 787.

