Nicaragua breaks off diplomatic relations with Taiwan, recognizing a China





Nicaragua on Thursday severed its old diplomatic ties with Taiwan by shifting allegiance to Beijing to a recognition of the Chinese Communist Party One China policy and reducing Taipei’s shrinking group of international allies.

The government of the Republic of Nicaragua today cut off diplomatic relations with Taiwan and ceases to have any official contact or relations, the foreign ministry said in a statement issued in Spanish and English. The People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing all of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory, he added. Taiwan responded quickly, expressing pain and regret over the decision, and saying that the president of Central American countries, Daniel Ortega, had ignored the friendship between the peoples of Taiwan and Nicaragua. But the Taiwanese government also expressed opposition. As a member of the international community, Taiwan has the right to exchange and develop diplomatic relations with other countries, its foreign ministry said. Taiwan will continue to promote pragmatic diplomacy to expand its international space and strive to achieve proper Taiwan international status. China says Taiwan is one of its provinces that has no right to a state trap and has stepped up pressure to oust Taiwan’s remaining allies. China’s Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun congratulated Nicaragua. We highly commend the proper decision taken by the Nicaraguan government, which is in line with the prevailing trend of the time and the aspirations of the people, he said in a Twitter post. The One-China Principle is a consensus widely accepted by the international community and allows for no challenge. Partition with Taiwan is a blow to the United States. It comes after months of deteriorating ties between Ortega and Washington and came the day the US State Department said it had imposed sanctions on Nestor Moncada Lau, a Ortega national security adviser, claiming he operates a fraud scheme. import and customs to enrich members of the Ortegas Government. The White House and State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Last month, US President Joe Biden attacked Ortega, calling the Nicaraguan presidential election a pantomime, while the former Marxist guerrilla and United States Cold War opponent won the election for a fourth consecutive term. A Taiwanese-based diplomatic source familiar with the region said the move was not a surprise given Washington’s lack of leverage with Ortega over sanctions and that China’s search for help and support was a natural course of action. It seems Ortega had had enough, the source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. The Nicaraguan movement leaves Taiwan with only 14 official diplomatic allies, most of them in Latin America and the Caribbean, plus a handful of small states. He also follows threats from future Honduran leaders to part with Taipei. However, since the Honduran election last month, the team around the next President Xiomara Castro has drive back from that position somehow. Ahead of Nicaragua, Taiwan lost two consecutive allies in September 2019, when the Solomon Islands and Kiribati crossed into Beijing. (REUTERS)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/diplomacy/20211210-nicaragua-breaks-diplomatic-ties-with-taiwan-recognising-one-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos