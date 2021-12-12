International
The American is returning roads to destinations in Europe and Asia
- American Airlines is turning 13 airlines into its international network as it prepares for strong demand in Europe.
- Carriers also had to fall in five markets due to delays in Boeing Dreamliner deliveries.
- In addition to the return service, American is launching brand new routes to Doha, Qatar and Tel Aviv.
American Airlines is expanding its international network with over a dozen return routes in 2022.
The Dallas-based American is resuming 13 international routes next year from its headquarters in Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas / Fort Worth, Charlotte, Phoenix and New York, the airline told Insider. The roads are mostly to Europe, though someone is going to go to Asia and has not flown since 2019 or rested during the onset of the pandemic.
“We anticipate that the summer of 2022 will probably be the most in-demand summer in Europe that we have seen as an industry,” US Vice President of Network Planning Brian Znontins told Insider. “People who have postponed their journey for several years now are finally eager to go and go to Rome or Paris wherever they want to go. So not only do we have the normal level of demand for these markets, add Two years saturated demand from previous years and we expect the planes to be quite crowded this summer. “
As the expansion gives passengers more options, the airline has also been forced to shorten flights for next summer due to delayed aircraft deliveries.
On Thursday, American revealed in a first memo from Insider that up to 13 Dreamliner aircraft that were expected to be in its fleet by winter 2021 would not be delivered on time due to delays by Boeing. According to The Wall Street Journal.
Due to delays, American will cut five international markets next summer, including Edinburgh, Scotland; Shannon Ireland; Prague, Czech Republic; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and Hong Kong.
According to Znontins, the capacity of the wide-body carrier will be at 80% of its 2019 levels for the summer of 2022, which is enough to allow its fleet to fly.
“We are so disappointed at Boeing now because they are not delivering the planes they promised to make, and if they did, we would fly even more to Europe than we do today.” , Znontins told Insider.
Furthermore, American will reduce frequencies in Beijing and Shanghai in China and Sydney, Australia. Znontins told Insider that the company has problems with the Chinese government.
“Ata [the Chinese government] “They are only allowing us to fly twice a week to China right now, which is well below the bilateral negotiations between the US and China,” Znontins told Insider. we have adjusted our schedules. accordingly to give our passengers a little more confidence in booking flights. ”
Overall, demand in Asia is also slow to recover and Znontins does not expect it to return for another year or two.
Despite the setbacks, American is launching two completely new routes to the Middle East, including Doha, Qatar from New York John F. Kennedy International Airport and Tel Aviv, Israel from Dallas / Fort Worth.
Here’s a closer look at 13 international American return routes:
Between Philadelphia and Barcelona
American is returning daily service between Philadelphia and Barcelona starting March 27 using a Boeing 777-200 aircraft. The carrier will not face competition.
Between Chicago and Barcelona
American is returning daily service between Chicago and Barcelona starting May 7 using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The carrier will be the sole competitor.
Between Chicago and Paris
American is returning daily service between Chicago and Paris starting March 27 using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The carrier will compete with United and Air France.
Between Philadelphia and Paris
American is returning daily service between Philadelphia and Paris starting March 27 using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The carrier will be the only competitor.
Between Charlotte and Dublin
American is returning daily service between Charlotte and Dublin starting May 5 using a Boeing 777-200 aircraft. The carrier will be the sole competitor.
Between Charlotte and Rome
American is returning daily service between Charlotte and Rome starting summer 2022 using a Boeing 777-200 aircraft. The carrier will be the only competitor.
Between Phoenix and London
American is returning daily service between Phoenix and London starting March 26 using a Boeing 777-200 aircraft. The carrier will compete with British Airways.
Between Raleigh and London
American is returning daily service between Raleigh and London starting March 26 using a Boeing 777-200 aircraft. The carrier will be the sole competitor.
Between Philadelphia and Lisbon
American is returning daily service between Philadelphia and Lisbon starting March 26 using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The carrier will not face competition.
Between Charlotte and Madrid
American is returning daily service between Charlotte and Madrid starting March 27 using a Boeing 777-200 aircraft. The carrier will be the sole competitor.
Between Philadelphia and Madrid
American is returning to daily service between Philadelphia and Madrid starting March 26 using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The carrier will be the sole operator.
Between Philadelphia and Venice
American is returning to daily service between Philadelphia and Venice starting May 7 using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The carrier will be the sole operator.
Between Dallas and Beijing
American is returning to service twice a week between Dallas and Beijing on Monday and Thursday starting March 3 using a Boeing 777-200 aircraft. The carrier will be the sole competitor.
Sources
2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/american-is-returning-routes-to-destinations-in-europe-and-asia-2021-12
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]