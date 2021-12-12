The American is returning roads to destinations in Europe and Asia

American Airlines is turning 13 airlines into its international network as it prepares for strong demand in Europe.

Carriers also had to fall in five markets due to delays in Boeing Dreamliner deliveries.

In addition to the return service, American is launching brand new routes to Doha, Qatar and Tel Aviv.

American Airlines is expanding its international network with over a dozen return routes in 2022.

The Dallas-based American is resuming 13 international routes next year from its headquarters in Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas / Fort Worth, Charlotte, Phoenix and New York, the airline told Insider. The roads are mostly to Europe, though someone is going to go to Asia and has not flown since 2019 or rested during the onset of the pandemic.

“We anticipate that the summer of 2022 will probably be the most in-demand summer in Europe that we have seen as an industry,” US Vice President of Network Planning Brian Znontins told Insider. “People who have postponed their journey for several years now are finally eager to go and go to Rome or Paris wherever they want to go. So not only do we have the normal level of demand for these markets, add Two years saturated demand from previous years and we expect the planes to be quite crowded this summer. “

As the expansion gives passengers more options, the airline has also been forced to shorten flights for next summer due to delayed aircraft deliveries.

On Thursday, American revealed in a first memo from Insider that up to 13 Dreamliner aircraft that were expected to be in its fleet by winter 2021 would not be delivered on time due to delays by Boeing. According to The Wall Street Journal.

Due to delays, American will cut five international markets next summer, including Edinburgh, Scotland; Shannon Ireland; Prague, Czech Republic; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and Hong Kong.

According to Znontins, the capacity of the wide-body carrier will be at 80% of its 2019 levels for the summer of 2022, which is enough to allow its fleet to fly.

“We are so disappointed at Boeing now because they are not delivering the planes they promised to make, and if they did, we would fly even more to Europe than we do today.” , Znontins told Insider.

Furthermore, American will reduce frequencies in Beijing and Shanghai in China and Sydney, Australia. Znontins told Insider that the company has problems with the Chinese government.

“Ata [the Chinese government] “They are only allowing us to fly twice a week to China right now, which is well below the bilateral negotiations between the US and China,” Znontins told Insider. we have adjusted our schedules. accordingly to give our passengers a little more confidence in booking flights. ”

Overall, demand in Asia is also slow to recover and Znontins does not expect it to return for another year or two.

Despite the setbacks, American is launching two completely new routes to the Middle East, including Doha, Qatar from New York John F. Kennedy International Airport and Tel Aviv, Israel from Dallas / Fort Worth.

Here’s a closer look at 13 international American return routes:

Between Philadelphia and Barcelona





Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Alexander Spatari / Getty Images







American is returning daily service between Philadelphia and Barcelona starting March 27 using a Boeing 777-200 aircraft. The carrier will not face competition.

Between Chicago and Barcelona





Chicago, Illinois.

Allan Baxter / Getty Images







American is returning daily service between Chicago and Barcelona starting May 7 using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The carrier will be the sole competitor.

Between Chicago and Paris





Paris, France

Taylor Rains / Insider







American is returning daily service between Chicago and Paris starting March 27 using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The carrier will compete with United and Air France.

Between Philadelphia and Paris





Paris, France

Taylor Rains / Insider







American is returning daily service between Philadelphia and Paris starting March 27 using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The carrier will be the only competitor.

Between Charlotte and Dublin





Dublin, Ireland.

Photography by David Soanes / Via Getty







American is returning daily service between Charlotte and Dublin starting May 5 using a Boeing 777-200 aircraft. The carrier will be the sole competitor.

Between Charlotte and Rome





Rome, Italy

S.Borisov / Shutterstock







American is returning daily service between Charlotte and Rome starting summer 2022 using a Boeing 777-200 aircraft. The carrier will be the only competitor.

Between Phoenix and London





Phoenix, Arizona.

Brandon Burris / Shutterstock







American is returning daily service between Phoenix and London starting March 26 using a Boeing 777-200 aircraft. The carrier will compete with British Airways.

Between Raleigh and London





Raleigh, North Carolina.

Kevin Ruck / Shutterstock







American is returning daily service between Raleigh and London starting March 26 using a Boeing 777-200 aircraft. The carrier will be the sole competitor.

Between Philadelphia and Lisbon





London, England.

Chris Gorman / Getty Images







American is returning daily service between Philadelphia and Lisbon starting March 26 using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The carrier will not face competition.

Between Charlotte and Madrid





Madrid, Spain.

Sylvain Sonet / Getty Images







American is returning daily service between Charlotte and Madrid starting March 27 using a Boeing 777-200 aircraft. The carrier will be the sole competitor.

Between Philadelphia and Madrid





Madrid, Spain.

Vicente Mndez / Getty Images







American is returning to daily service between Philadelphia and Madrid starting March 26 using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The carrier will be the sole operator.

Between Philadelphia and Venice





Venice, Italy.

Insider







American is returning to daily service between Philadelphia and Venice starting May 7 using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The carrier will be the sole operator.

Between Dallas and Beijing





Beijing, China.

Wang Yukun / Getty Images







American is returning to service twice a week between Dallas and Beijing on Monday and Thursday starting March 3 using a Boeing 777-200 aircraft. The carrier will be the sole competitor.