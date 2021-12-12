imo: India re-elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organization





India has been re-elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) after elections were held at its Assembly in London for the 2022-23 biennial. India’s election falls into the category of 10 countries with “the greatest interest in international maritime trade”, along with Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The newly elected Council will formally convene at the conclusion of the 32nd Assembly for the 126th session of the IMO on Wednesday, when it will elect its Chair and Vice-Chair for the next two years.

“India has been re-elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO),” the High Commission of India in London said in a statement on Twitter after the election on Friday. “The Indian delegation to the IMO expresses its heartfelt thanks to all member states, looking forward to working with all to achieve our common goals,” the statement said. The Council is the executive body of the IOM and is responsible, within the Assembly, for overseeing the work of the organization. Between sessions of the Assembly, the Council performs the functions of the Assembly, in addition to that of recommendations to governments on maritime safety and pollution prevention. China, Greece, Italy, Japan, Norway, Panama, the Republic of Korea, the Russian Federation, the UK and the US were elected to the Council under the category of 10 countries with “the greatest interest in providing international shipping services”. Meanwhile, 20 other unelected states under the two categories were elected to the Council to ensure representation of all major geographical areas of the world as having “special interests in maritime transport or navigation”. The 20 countries on the list are the Bahamas, Belgium, Chile, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kenya, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, the Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey and Vanuatu. The 32nd IMO Assembly is currently meeting at IMO headquarters in London between 6 and 15 December. All 175 member states and three associate members have the right to participate in the Assembly, which is the highest governing body of the IMO. Intergovernmental organizations with which cooperation agreements have been concluded and international non-governmental organizations with consultative status with the IMO are also invited to participate. The Assembly usually meets once every two years in regular session. He is responsible for approving the work program, voting the budget and determining the financial arrangements of the Organization. At these meetings, it also elects the 40-member council of the Organization for the next two-year period.

