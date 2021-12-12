New Caledonia may be ready to secede from France. That’s why the world is watching

Many voters in French New Caledonia go to the polls this Sunday to vote again in the independence referendum.

They have voted twice before on the issue, but analysts say changing demographics and politics could push the small group of South Pacific islands towards independence in this third and final vote.

Such a move could have wider implications, especially for France and its status as a world power in the resource-rich and strategic Pacific.

And it’s an unforgettable moment for China and the United States.

The long road to self-determination

The vote comes after more than a century of often violent unrest between the predominantly French settlers of New Caledonia and the indigenous Kanak population.

Among other things, the Kanaks want more control over the economy, including large nickel reserves in the world’s fourth largest territory. Nickel is becoming increasingly valuable worldwide because it is a key component in lithium batteries.

Theo Rouby / AFP via Getty Images An aerial view in 2015 in New Caledonia shows the Koniambo Nickel SAS metallurgical plant.

France wanted to hold the referendum this year for many reasons, including not to overlap with the French national elections in 2022.

But while the third vote is scheduled for this Sunday, there is a wrinkle: The pro-independence faction does not want it to continue now and has called for a “non-participation” effectively a boycott.

Charles Wea is with the pro-independence coalition known as the FLNKS (French acronym for Kanak and the National Liberal Socialist Front), which controls the New Caledonian government for the first time in more than two decades.

He says pandemic blockades have made the campaign difficult. Meanwhile, the virus has killed nearly 300 people across the Melanesian archipelago, most of them Kanak, he says, who make up about 41% of the territory’s about 289,000 people.

“We told the French government to postpone the referendum until next year so that the people of Kanak can mourn,” Wea said.

Kanak’s mourning rites can last up to a year, and although Wea has fought in the struggle for self-determination all his life, he supports the suspension of the referendum.

Theo Rouby / AFP via Getty Images Campaign poster boards from various political groups favoring or opposing New Caledonia’s independence from France were seen during the referendum in Noumea on November 4, 2018.

Ziad Gebran, a spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry, says that while the pro-independence faction has the right not to take part in the third referendum, Paris’s position is that we should organize it very soon to open a new phase. of Caledonia [sic] history. ”

“We need to have other political discussions about the future of the territory,” he said.

But under the 1998 Noumea Agreement AGREEMENT named for the capital of New Caledonia, in which France promised to give increasing political power to the territory and the Kanaks over the next two decades, and guaranteed three votes for independence, the final referendum could be held by October 2022.

The role of demography and politics

There is reason to believe that a subsequent vote would benefit those who want independence.

Alexandre Dayant, a researcher at the Sydney-based Lowy Institute, says this is because to cast a vote in a referendum, a voter must either have emigrated to the territory before 1988 or been born there at any time and be on it. age 18 years.

Theo Rouby / AFP via Getty Images People wave French national flags during the last meeting of the “NO” loyalists of the New Caledonia self-determination referendum, in Noumea on October 1, 2020.

“So basically, the longer you wait for the Kanak people, the demographics play such a role that every year you have new Kanak people of voting age,” Dayant told NPR.

Meanwhile, the number of voters most likely to vote against independence remains fixed.

Dayant also says the last two referendums show a clear momentum for independence. In the 2018 referendum, 43.6% of voters said they were leaving France. About 91% of them were Kanak.

By the second referendum in 2020, that number had reached almost 47% of the electorate in favor of independence.

If the independence majority fails in the third and final referendum, Dayant says things will not really change between France and New Caledonia and the Noumea Agreement will end.

We are all over the Pacific

If the pro-independence faction does not take part in this weekend’s vote and the status quo is maintained, it could lead to new unrest in the territory and destabilization of the region as a whole. argument Denise Fisher, a former Australian diplomat once based in the territory and now a visiting associate at the Australian National University Center for European Studies.

Theo Rouby / AFP via Getty Images Voting forms at a polling station in Noumea on October 4, 2020.

“History lessons seem to have been forgotten,” she told NPR.

Meanwhile, an independent New Caledonia could also have massive consequences for France as a major power in the Pacific, Fisher said.

“Their Indo-Pacific vision is based on their sovereignty and their different possessions in the two oceans. Therefore, his performance in New Caledonia and his immediate reaction to the Pacific is extremely important to his status and acceptance as an Indo-Pacific partner. ” she said.

Ahead of the first referendum in 2018French President Emmanuel Macron told the New Caledonians that France would not be the same without them and warned of a “new hegemony” in the region referring to China, which has worked hard to increase its presence in the region.

Ludovic Marin / AFP via Getty Images French President Emmanuel Macron meets with residents of the residential area Pierre Lenquette on May 4, 2018.

While the latest Asia Power Index by the Lowy Institute reveals US is biggest spender in Pacific, China is in second place and experts say there are fears that if New Caledonia achieves independence, they could go the way of Pacific partners Kiribati AND Solomon Islands in line with China.

French loyalists in New Caledonia are skeptical that the territory could survive militarily or economically without Paris. which provides about $ 1.5 billion for the territory each year.

“There are a lot of risks, a lot of uncertainties and a lot of issues that have not been addressed at all,” said David Guyenne, president of the New Caledonia Chamber of Commerce.

While the chamber does not take a stand on the independence referendum, Guyenne, the grandson of Vietnamese immigrants who came to the territory in the 1930s, said that “the economic world as a whole wants to stay in the French Republic.”

However, Charles Wea said that once his homeland achieved independence, they would work with whomever they wished.

“France, with Australia, with China, any country that wants to help us,” he said.

