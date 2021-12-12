Heart to Heart International works to help those in need after a tornado damage





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Within hours of hearing about the devastation due to these tornadoes, Heart to Heart International started working by sending an advanced team to the effective areas, while the workers behind me prepare things from hygiene kits to a mobile medical unit – ad CEO says that they are willing to help and are prepared “Right now, we’re packing the vehicles the team will get in Mayfield,” said Heart to Heart CEO Kim Carroll. Without wasting time – rushing to help – this is the message from the heart to the international heart tonight. Tornadoes, storms hit the US; The Kentucky government fears for dozens of dead

The organization sends nearly 500 hygiene kits – as the hardest hit areas continue to feel the impact of the storm. “The significant impact of the tornado and the amount of communication disruption, we really need to have our feet on the ground. “In order to understand where we can best make the difference,” said Carroll. And they are just doing this by already setting up a team. “Having an advanced team on the field does a few things,” Carroll said. “One, it informs us where we can help and where we can make the biggest difference. It also informs us where we do not need it. They are not alone. Operation Bar-BQ has sent teams to feed the affected people as well as the first responders. Harvesters also says they are ready and prepared to be called. Read more local, state and national news on FOX4





