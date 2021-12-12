A church shelter came to the aid of recent disaster survivors in Canada

HOPE, British Columbia Shortly before dinner, people flock to sit by the fireplace in the main lodge of Camp Hope, a church shelter at the foot of the wooded mountains in this western Canadian province.

They recount how, in late June, a fire suddenly spread rapidly to their town of Lytton, British Columbia, about 60 miles north.

“It was just a big cloud like a brown smoke crawling up the mountain there,” recalls Alphonse Adams, who belongs to Lytton’s First Indigenous Nation.

“Then after that, I think the wind picked up there, plus the heat and it started coming towards the village there,” he says. “I do not call it a city. It is a village. Now, it is not.”

British Columbia has experienced a series of natural disasters this year, which scientists say show the intensified effects of climate change on everything from wildfires to heat waves to landslides.

This summer, a heat cube shattered temperature records in Canada and yes blamed for hundreds of deaths. Last month, an “atmospheric river,” a stream of humid and warm air from the tropics, released a normal one-month rain across the southern part of the province in just two days. Record rains caused floods and landslides over a wide area.

Canadians experiencing these intense weather events have gone through Camp Hope, starting with the Lyttonites, whose city burned just days after setting an all-time temperature record for Canada during this summer’s heat dome, reaching at 121 degrees. Two people lost their lives in the blaze.

It was a long period of being homeless

Dave and Doreen Crozier retired to Lytton 15 years ago. The fire reached their home shortly after Doreen turned inside in an attempt to snatch his wallets and passports.

“Luckily,” says Dave Crozier, “I saw him rushing outside with a cat in a basket and it was too late to get our other possessions. The fire engulfed the house by then.”

The Croziers stayed with each of their children for several weeks, before learning that Camp Hope, which is run by the Seventh-day Adventist Church, had canceled its summer reservations to accommodate Lytton residents. Some have since moved to other temporary shelters closer to friends or family. The Croziers are left, with their cat.

“The only thing I got out of the house. I’m holding it,” jokes Doreen Crozier.

“Besides,” says the husband, “this has been a long period of being homeless.”

A new crisis was on their doorstep

Camp Hope, he says, “has been a great rescue in the dark,” and not just for Lytton residents.

Those displaced by the fire recently found themselves helping stranded passengers overnight on a highway passing near the camp, as torrential rains caused numerous landslides.

In the morning, the Croziers and a member of the camp staff had come down to knock on the car windows and invite the passengers to eat and warm up.

“You could see the stress on the faces of people who had slept with their children out there on the street on Highway 7 all night. It was very scary to see them in that condition,” says Dave Crozier.

One of the drivers, Samantha Brownlee, says she did not realize how many people were trapped until she entered the lodge. On her way home from meeting her parents, she had just spent a cold night in the car with her children, 7 and almost 2 years old.

“This gorgeous man, named Karen, just spotted me in the middle of this dining room, and I’m grabbing Cheerios for the boys. And she says to me, ‘Do you need diapers?’ And I think my eyes should have grown as three sizes, “says Brownlee.

A transformation prepared the camp for its last visitors

Camp Hope has undergone some changes since the arrival of the Litonians. Volunteers now prepare three meals a day. The camp had a room full of toiletries and donated clothes, which they offered to stranded travelers.

“We just sat on a sofa. And we were surrounded by people. And we just started talking, you know, because there was nothing to do,” Brownlee says. She quickly realized that some of the people around her, including the woman offering the children fresh toothbrushes, were from Lytton and that they lived in the lodge. Brownlee was amazed at the abundance of supplies for hundreds of unexpected visitors.

In total, the camp welcomed 271 stranded passengers. It would take several days for the crews to clear the highway.

“We put beds in the auditorium,” says staff member Evie Connor. “We had a ton of mattresses we brought from our cabins and things in the auditorium and then they found every nook and cranny. I’m still finding mattresses in places I would never know they would be.”

With no access to the road, food eventually had to be transported by helicopter to all unexpected visitors. Connor says some of the temporary residents helped unload deliveries and the kitchen.

Relatives of Brownlee, who was stranded with her children, were able to hire a helicopter to fly them out after a few days at Camp Hope. She says it was strange to leave to return to her normal life, knowing that those from Lytton would stay.

“We were lucky enough that it was not a long-term change of our entire future,” she says. “I’ve talked to the director of Camp Hope a few times now, just to try to ask what are some ways we can show support? … What are your plans for Christmas?”

A series of relocations follows extreme weather in British Columbia

Sarah Sheffield, who also got stuck on the highway with her husband and their dog, says that since returning home, she has joined a group collecting supplies for people whose homes were flooded during the same storm.

“It really made me realize how much it means to someone who is going through something difficult to have people there,” she says of her experience at Camp Hope.

At least 17,000 people were ordered to evacuate last month through several municipalities affected by the floods. Some have not yet been able to return home.

Scientists, public officials and many residents of British Columbia have linked this summer’s heat and fire season and recent storms to the growing impacts of climate change on the region’s weather.

The fire cost dozens millions of dollars in injuries in Lytton. The federal and provincial governments have promised money to rebuild the village, but is walking slowly. For now, the remaining Littonites have no departure date from Camp Hope.

Camp Hope envisions a future role in disaster relief

Shelter director Bill Gerber was cut off from the camp due to landslides in the nearby town of Abbotsford, which saw heavy flooding during record rainfall events. He says he expects the camp to be able to house disaster victims again in the future.

“These super hot, super dry summers in BC, are basically, just a black box. We have so much wooded land,” he notes. “Until now we always thought it was a blessing to have our rivers, our streams, our lakes and forests, and our supply of timber, and our natural beauty, rugged and all mountains. But all of a sudden, it’s like, I do not know, maybe ready, blessing, is a curse for a little, right? “

The camp had just received a call from someone in emergency management for the province. More dense rain was on the road. If there were more mud slides from the saturated mountains, could they be willing to accept more travelers?

