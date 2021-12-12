Mel Lastman, the former Toronto mayor with long and often controversial service, has died at the age of 88.

Mel Lastman, the brave, open-minded pitch-turned-politician whose series of blunders, missteps and personal scandals did little to curtail an extraordinary career as mayor of Canada’s largest city, has died in age 88 years.

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford confirmed the news in a Twitter post Saturday night, describing Lastman as a “true leader and builder” for Toronto.

“He was a great mayor and he touched a lot of lives,” Ford said.

“Mel, you’ll really miss me. My thoughts are with the Lastman family at this difficult time.”

Reacting to Lastman’s death, Federal Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole described him as an “outstanding leader,” while Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said he had “a wealth of knowledge” about Toronto, Ontario and Canada. in general.

I am very sad when I learned about Mel Lastman’s separation from life. Mel was a true leader and builder for @cityoftoronto. He was a great mayor and he touched a lot of lives. Mel, you will really miss it. My thoughts are with the Lastman family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/b6owt1tcXj –@fordnation Mel Lastman was an extraordinary leader for Toronto, who had a lasting impact on the city. I was saddened to learn of his death this evening. My condolences to the Lastman family and Melit’s many friends during this difficult time. –@erinotoole

“I knew him while serving at the provincial level,” Brown said in a Twitter post. “He left behind a very impressive legacy of building the city.”

A funeral will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Benjamin’s Park Memorial Chapel.

A staunch defender of all things Toronto, little Mayor Mel put on his love for the sleigh town during a harsh six-year reign as mayor, who served 10 consecutive terms 25 years as mayor of the North York suburbs. -ut.

His shooting style from his lips gave him a reputation as a loving man, who called the army during a snowstorm, begged the Spice Girls to stay together, and even threatened to kill a journalist.

But none of that, smeared-eyed gossip, colorless comments, illicit affair with a woman who claimed her two sons about 40 were his illegitimate children did not seem to diminish Lastman’s popularity.

Reputation became global

In 2001, with the eyes of the world on Toronto’s bid to host the 2008 Olympics, Lastman told a newspaper he was worried about a diplomatic trip to Kenya because of his fear of snakes.

“What the hell would I like to go to a place like Mombasa?” he said later. “I just find myself in a pot of boiling water with all these locals dancing around me.”

The 2008 Games went to Beijing. Whether Lastman’s remarks had anything to do with the decision remains a point of ongoing debate.

WATCH | The Olympic offer meets Mel Lastman’s mouth: The Olympic offer meets Mel Lastman’s mouth The cannibal comments of the mayor of Toronto leave a bad taste. 2:44

Lastman’s reputation became global in 2003 when Toronto was under the control of a deadly SARS explosion. The city’s tourism industry suffered a major blow when the World Health Organization warned people to leave.

At the height of the crisis, Lastman’s public appearances were limited to the bizarre. He misrepresented his facts on CNN and knew nothing about how many people in town were quarantined or had SARS symptoms.

And when the discussion turned to the WHO, Lastman seemed to know nothing about the international health agency at the center of the controversy.

Lastman participates in the Gay Pride Parade in Toronto in June 2000. (Tannis Toohey / Canadian Press)

“They do not know what they are talking about. I do not know who this group is. I have never heard of them before. I have never seen them before,” he said.

“Who did you talk to? They have never been to Toronto. They are located somewhere in Geneva.”

Officials at Lastman’s office hailed the presentation as a victory after the “little fire plug of a mayor” assured the world that Toronto was safe to visit.

SEE | The snowstorm in Toronto pushes the mayor to call the troops: The snowstorm in Toronto pushes the mayor to call the troops Mayor Mel Lastman urges the military to help a crippled Toronto fight a 1999 blizzard. 4:23

During a series of massive snowstorms in January 1999, Lastman, fearing his city’s snow removal equipment would be inadequate, called on Canadian forces to help Toronto cope with more than 100 centimeters of snow.

There were no major problems requiring the brutal force of 400 soldiers who responded to the call, so all-terrain armored vehicles were used to transport blood supplies to hospitals and pave the way for emergency vehicles.

Saga and Spice Girls

In June 1998, Lastman was making headlines again. Alarmed by the prospect of a split from the Spice Girls, he wrote a letter to Ginger Spice, known as Gary Halliwell, urging her to resolve her differences with the rest of the successful pop film.

“Please overcome your differences and make your appearance in Toronto with the rest of the band members,” Lastman wrote in the personal letter, displaying a cartoon sketch of the curly-headed mayor dancing and singing over the max. “There is no business as a show. . Business. “

“Many of your fans were devastated when you canceled your appearance.”

Lastman was seen with the Toronto Raptors and Maple Leafs mascots in February 1998. (Reuters)

Plans for a public appearance by the band failed when they came to Toronto for their concert without Halliwell, and Lastman took it as a personal disregard, refusing to meet them.

“They have done nothing for Toronto. Why should I give them the keys to the city?” he said.

“If they did something, fine. But leave me alone and I do not want to worry about the Spice Girls. I do not give any curse to the Spice Girls.”

In the spotlight in personal life

There was no shortage of spice in Lastman’s personal life in 2000, when he admitted to having had a 14-year relationship with Grace Louie, a married employee at his furniture store, which ended in 1974.

Louie launched a civil action against Lastman seeking child support for her sons Kim and Todd, then in their 40s, whom she claimed were fathers from Lastman during their long relationship.

The court later dismissed the $ 4.5 million civil lawsuit because Louie waited 30 years to file her claim. Lastman never confirmed or denied that he was the father, but admitted that he had paid Louie $ 27,500 in 1974 to keep quiet about the matter.

Lastman’s wife, Marilyn, his childhood girlfriend, stuck next to him during the ordeal. She died in January 2020.

SEE | Mel Lastman talks about his wife: Mel Lastman talks about his wife Marilyn Lastman, who was married to the former mayor of Toronto, has died 1:12

The pair were known in the city for organizing wonderful festivities, including a bar-mitzvah for their son Dale who saw a luxury downtown hotel transformed into King Arthur’s courtyard, complete with a moat.

But Lastman had humble, working-class beginnings before becoming Toronto’s big millionaire mayor.

He grew poor, becoming a cordless salesman before borrowing $ 2,000 to open a hardware store, which he eventually transformed into furniture giant Bad Boy, which now has seven locations across Ontario.

Lastman and Donald Trump pose in front of a photograph of the proposed Toronto Ritz Carlton Hotel and Residences in Toronto in June 2001. (Frank Gunn / Canadian Press)

In his post-mayor days, Lastman could be seen in Bad Boy commercials alongside his son Blayne, who resumed the chain in 1991, shouting his infamous slogan with an “OK” sign and an exaggerated eye: “Who’s better than the bad guy? Jooooobody!”

It was not always Lastman’s words that got him in trouble.

In January 2003, at the height of public concern about the spread of criminal motorcycle gangs, Lastman was photographed shaking hands with a member of the Hells Angels. Insisting that he never met a hand that would not shake him, he blamed the media for dissolving the incident.

It never stopped shilling for Toronto

Despite the demolition-prone façade, Lastman was an outstanding salesman who never stopped selling to Toronto, gaining overwhelming voter support who gave him 80 percent of the popular vote in the 2000 municipal election.

A staunch defender of Toronto interests, Lastman often indulged in his funding battles with the province and Ottawa, even thinking publicly at one point about launching a campaign to separate Toronto from Ontario.

Prime Minister Jean Chretien greets Lastman at Parliament Hill in March 1999. (Fred Chartrand / The Canadian Press)

And after he became mayor of the newly-united Toronto “supercontinent,” he immediately quarreled with then-Ontario Prime Minister Mike Harris, calling him a “liar” over the cost of outsourcing services.

But Mayor Mel got what he wanted: Harris eventually offered the city a $ 50 million grant and a $ 200 million interest-free loan.

“No one likes to cut programs and no one likes to raise taxes. But the provincial and federal governments left us no choice,” Lastman said during a speech in the city state in 2001. “Toronto does not regret it and it’s time. to change ”.

Lastman arrives at the funeral service of former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford in March 2016. (Chris Young / The Canadian Press)

He recalled his legacy as mayor in a 2013 interview with The Canadian Press and said he not only sold Toronto to the world, but also to the Torontonians themselves, instilling great pride in their city.

“I think this is something that was missing before I became mayor and after I left,” Lastman said.

“They have to sell it constantly and show people how lucky they are to live in such a multicultural city like this. The diversity of Toronto is incredible for what it was. You think, everyone spoke English wherever you went. Today you hear all the different languages ​​no matter where you go on the subway, on the bus, on the street, a restaurant, no matter where you are and it sounds great. “