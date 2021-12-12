Over 200,000 are still without electricity, as strong winds sweep across southern Ontarion





More than 280,000 Ontarians lost power Saturday night due to strong winds that wreaked havoc in the southern part of the province and triggered a widespread warning from Environment Canada. Utility Hydro One says nearly 210,000 consumers were still without electricity as of 22:00 on Saturday, and those in the hardest hit areas were expected to stay in the dark overnight. Police forces across southern Ontario say they have responded to calls for downed wires, downed trees and flying debris. Read more: Environment Canada issues wind warning in much of southern Ontario Environment Canada issued wind warnings for virtually all southern regions of the province, forecasting winds between 90 and 120 kilometers per hour expected during the afternoon and evening. Warnings were lifted for much of southwestern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area by Saturday night, but remained in place for the eastern parts of the province. Earlier, Toronto Police wrote on Twitter that there were "many reports" of wires and trees across the city due to the wind. They say a fence exploded on the street in the city center, not far from where the scaffolding allegedly fell to the ground at a construction site. Matthew Pegg, the city's fire chief and head of emergency management, also shared a "head up" for residents and safety tips on his Twitter account on Saturday. DANGER:

Pottery Rd + Don Valley Pkwy S

– Reports that a mobile tower is being blown by the wind and worries that it will fall on the DVP

– The police are on the road

– Be careful in the area# GO2388338

^ lb – Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 11, 2021 “Please stay alert for flying debris as you move through (Toronto City),” he wrote. “If you encounter crashed lines, stay at least as far away as a school bus.” Trends At least 70 killed in tornadoes in five US states, says Kentucky governor

Waterloo Regional Police said several phone calls had reported the collapse of hydro wires, fallen trees and debris blowing from strong winds. In a Twitter post, the police force asked people to drive or walk carefully. Halton police also shared reports of hanging traffic lights, fallen trees and "flying debris" across the region west of Toronto. We are currently responding to several calls regarding strong winds, which have resulted in the collapse of the hydropower plant wires, the fall of trees and the swelling of debris. If you are out today, please be careful and drive / walk carefully. pic.twitter.com/r1Xz0mElpj – Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) December 11, 2021 Read more: Rain, wind warnings for London-Middlesex region: Environment Canada In addition to southern Ontario wind warnings, Environment Canada also issued snow and winter storm warnings for the northeastern part of the province. Up to 20 inches of snow is expected in areas like Timmins and Sault Ste. Marie. He says a mixture of precipitation from frozen rain and ice or snow pellets was expected as a low-pressure system moved northeast across the Great Lakes. Strong moving winds – secure your 72-hour emergency device, including money; fuel your vehicle, power up your appliances and make sure the batteries in your smoke and CO alarms are working! Stay 10 feet away from down lines and report! pic.twitter.com/MfZhRZlBlT – Mississauga Fire (@MississaugaFES) December 11, 2021 © 2021 Canadian Press

