COVID-19, weather cancels Santa Claus parade in Pembroke, Ont.





At eleven o’clock, a handful of Santa Claus parades around the Ottawa region were canceled due to bad weather. Pembroke, Carp and Navan all canceled their planned Santa Claus parades on Saturday due to winter storm conditions. Saturday morning began with cold rain in the Ottawa Valley, with a special weather statement also in effect for winds blowing up to 80 miles per hour. Rainy periods are expected throughout the region, while the maximum temperature of 11 degrees in the valley caused the snow to melt, which would rise again during the night. “It causes treacherous conditions, as anyone walking around the area will witness,” said Peter Kimbell, a meteorologist on alert at Environment Canada. “That alone is probably a good reason to cancel.” In Pembroke, the city faced the decision to cancel the parade due to an increasing number of COVID cases within the demographic group to participate in the parade. “The Santa Claus parade appeals to families and young children and we are having a lot of problems in Pembroke right now,” says Acting Health Medical Officer Dr. Robert Cushman, for the increasing incidence of COVID among children aged 5 to 11 years. “We took a closer look and saw that it was in a handful of schools and there was also a lot of broadcasting on the buses,” he told Dr. Cushman CTV News Ottawa. “We are seeing families, whole families getting infected – including parents who have been vaccinated.” The decision means for the second year in a row, Pembroke Main Street will pass without a Santa Claus parade. “It’s really a disappointment because our Santa Lights Parade has always been really popular,” says Pembroke Mayor Michael LeMay. There are currently 54 active cases of COVID in Renfrew County, with children ages 5 to 11 making up about 20 percent, a figure LeMay could not ignore. “Oh, it was definitely a red flag okay, how do we move forward,” says the mayor of Pembroke. “And knowing that the number of cases in the younger age group is growing. The parade itself, was a case we just didn’t want too much if.” Instead of settling among families standing side by side on the sidewalk or canceling the parade all together, the city is ensuring Santa Claus will continue to visit Pembroke children before Christmas. To keep everyone safe, LeMay says Santa has agreed on a car parade to be held in Pembroke next Saturday, December 18th.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/covid-19-weather-cancels-santa-claus-parade-in-pembroke-ont-1.5703826 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos