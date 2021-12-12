Missing girl found safe in foreign country since July, Collin County officials say

A girl who went missing a few months after viral posts on social media sparked wild conspiracy theories about her well-being has been found safe in a foreign country, Collin County authorities said on Saturday.

Arrangements are being made to bring 11-year-old Sophie Long back to Texas, authorities said. She is in custody, but authorities declined to say where she was found.

Her father, 42-year-old Michael Jon Long, who has no custody of the girl, was being held on a serious charge of interfering in child custody and will be extradited to the United States, officials said.

Collin County Sheriff’s Office said it would not provide further details until Sophie returns to the U.S.

The girl, who was at the center of a custody dispute, was last seen July 12 in Seguin, northeast of San Antonio.

The many months of work put in by my deputies, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals paid off this morning, County Sheriff Collin Jim Skinner said in a written statement Saturday. We are very happy that Sophie is safe.

Frisco police were flooded with phone calls and emails about Sophie last year, in part because of social media posts spread by the QAnon movement. They said then that the speculations that were being spread on the internet were completely false and that the child was safe.