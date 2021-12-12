International News: US team faces 9-2 opening round win over Chinese Taipei to advance to WBSC U-18 Women’s World Cup final as home team

The U-18 Women’s National Team (WNT) closed the opening round of the World Basketball Confederation (WBSC) U-18 Softball World Cup with a 9-2 (six-point) rule over No. 6 Chinese Taipei.

The US finished the unbeaten round, with a 7-0 record.

Reaching its place as the home team in tomorrow’s gold medal match, the US overcame a two-race deficit to remain unbeaten in the U-18 World Cup, on its way to its fourth consecutive Championship final. World.

Click here to watch the entire game on YouTube.

The US team will meet Chinese Taipei in the World Cup final tomorrow at 16:00 EST for a rematch like the last two teams at the top of the table after the end of the second round with 28 matches during the Open Round.

Mexico will fight Puerto Rico in the bronze medal match:

Bronze medal game !!! # U18SoftballWC Mexico vs. Puerto Rico Villa Maria del Triunfo, Lima, Peru

Sunday 12 December

13:00 pic.twitter.com/ZLyEQV20OD – WBSC #Softball (@WBSCsoftball) December 11, 2021

Chinese Taipei scored just two runs of the game at the top of the first, after leading the match with consecutive bachelors from Yi-Husan Chiu AND Yung-Chi-Chang and a walk in Chi-Yu Lon to quickly load bases without exit.

A two – way single from Kuei-Ping Yeh would lead Chinese Taipei, 2-0, but Raelin Chaffin (Bossier City, La.) Who started in the circle for the US shot back with two kicks and a flight out to end the at-bat.

Americans asked to answer at the bottom of the frame after singles from Kinsey Fiedler (Lees Summit, Mo.) and Olivia Johnson (Pearland, Texas) settled runners, but a flight outside would leave them stranded.

The attack continued for Chinese Taipei at the top of the second as the first blow, Yu-Zhen Deng, sent a drive line to the center of the field, but two nice defensive games up the middle and a jump out Rylee Holtorf (Peoria, Ariz.) Would keep them away.

The U.S. attack came to life at the end of the match with Maci Bergeron (Rayne, La.) Sending a drive line halfway to take things out, followed by a bag perfectly executed by Megan Grant (San Bruno, California) to advance Bergeron 60 feet.

An error on the ground by Hsin-Yun Li, Chinese Taipei quarterback, would put Holtorf in first place first Avery Hodge (Richmond, Texas) beat a ground cannon to charge the bases. A great swing from Fiedler would send a flying ball into the center field fence to score two and even score 2-2 before a clutch kick from Erin Coffel (Bremen, Ind.) Stepped in another direction to give the US a one-way advantage.

The US added another third-end pole vault and speed The allure of Vjollca (Murrieta, California) who sent a drive line to the left field fence for a triple before rushing home with a passing ball to put the U.S. team in the lead, 4-2. Singles from Bergeron and Hodge would look to continue the stick, but a good catch Y-Zhen Deng, Taipei’s third Chinese base, completed the rally.

A 1-2-3 kick from the US defense would put them back on the plate to achieve another run towards their lead at the end of the fourth game. Fiedler led the game with a backhand shot, followed by a walk in Coffel and a small ball from Johnson to put runners in second and third place for Bergeron, who sent a two-piece single to the right for increase the superiority of the USA Team. , 5-2.

Both sides withdrew regularly until the fifth before a sixth row with four runs by the Eagles forced the running rule. A walk in Fiedler and a step kick by Coffel would once again set the stage for a bag perfectly placed by Johnson followed by a song by Zavodnik on the plate.

A deep flying ball thrown by the left player, Yung-Chi Chang, would allow Bergeron to reach the base while assembling an RBI to move the U.S. Team forward, 7-2. The attack continued after a walk towards Grant loaded the bases for Holtorf, who sent a single from the middle to hit in another run followed by a hard-hitting ground by Hodge to mark the final lap of the game, sealing the score 9- Victory of the 2nd rule for red and blue and white and blue.

Today’s victory ended the WBSC U-18 Women’s Softball World Cup Open Round with the US Team passing the gold medal match tomorrow at 16:00 ET for a rematch against Chinese Taipei.

Round ranking !!! # U18SoftballWC Tomorrow the final of the World Championship and the match for the bronze medal pic.twitter.com/xvrhU3ZeCL – WBSC #Softball (@WBSCsoftball) December 12, 2021

The US will seek to win its fourth consecutive WBSC World Cup title, having won the previous three world championships in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Direct statistics will be available throughUSASoftball.comwhile the WBSC has provided live broadcast, which can be accessed byby clicking here.

Due to the postponement of the WBSC U-18 World Cup, which was originally scheduled to take place in August 2020, the WBSC extended the age qualification to allow athletes qualifying for the 2020 event with the opportunity to attend the event rescheduled this year.

With extended age eligibility, the U.S. national women’s U-18 Softball 2021 team roster includes one member of the 2019 U-17 Pan American Gold Medal team, six current NCAA I Division I student-athletes and 12 NCAA Division I students engaged and / or signed, four of whom also advanced to the JWNT Selection Tests through the U.S. Softball High Performance Program (HPP).

Photos and information provided by USA Softball & WBSC