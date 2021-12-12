INTERNATIONAL WORKSHOP CIC energiGUNE ON NATRIUM-ION BATTERY





CIC energiGUNE is organizing International workshop on sodium ion battery to gather well-known experts, providing an international forum to facilitate the scientific discussion of the latest research findings regarding sodium ion batteries and their applications. Topics to be covered: electrode materials, liquid electrolytes, solid state electrolytes, concept tests, industrial applications and other related topics. Agenda Wednesday, November 24, 2021 11.30 – 11.50 –Greetings and opening words SESSION 1. ELECTROLYTY 11.50 – 12.20 Maria ForsythInfluence of ionic fluid chemistry and formation cycles on the cycling performance of Na metal anode and solid carbon in Na batteries 12.20 – 12.50 Patrick JohanssonThe secret life of sodium ion battery electrolytes 12.50 – 13.20 David MecerreyesJongel solid electrolytes for sodium batteries 13.20 – 13.45-break SESSION 2. ELECTRODE MATERIALS 13.45 – 14.15 Christian MasquelierCrystal chemistry of NASICON solid electrolytes and electrodes for Na batteries 14.15 – 14.45 Philip AdelhemInorganic electrodes for sodium ion batteries 14.45 – 15.15 Teofil RedExploration of sodium oxide cathodes: design of customized materials 15.15 – 15.45 Nuria TapiaHigh performance layered oxides for sodium ion batteries 15.45 – 16.00 –break SESSION 3. ELECTRODE MATERIALS 16.00 – 16.30 Shirley Meng- 16.30 – 17.00 Xiaolin LiDesign Na-ion battery cathodes with balanced performance and material cost / durability 17.00 – 17.30 Damien SaurelMechanical overview of the high voltage stability of Fe oxide-rich transition metal oxides 17.30 – 17.50 –Concluding remarks Thursday, November 25, 2021 11.30 – 11.50 –Greetings and opening words SESSION 4. ELECTRODE MATERIALS 11.50 – 12.20 Kristina Edstrm- 12.20 – 12.50 Shinichi KomabaNa-Mn-O layered materials: policies and compositions 12.50 – 13.20 Laure MonconduitTowards negative non-carbon electrodes for SIB 13.20 – 13.45-break SESSION 5. ELECTROLYTES – ELECTRODES 13.45 – 14.15 Laurence CroguennecIn-depth knowledge of vanadium fluoride phosphates to optimize their properties on the positive electrode of Na-ion batteries 14.15 – 14.45 Battle of CorsiniAlternative electrolytes for sodium ion batteries 14.45 – 15.15 Magda TitiriciEngineering of solid carbon anodes and interfaces for Na-ion batteries 15.15 – 15.45 Robert ArmstrongStructure P3 Sodium manganese oxides for sodium ion batteries 15.45 – 16.00 –break SESSION 6. APPLICATION 16.00 – 16.30 Magdalena Graczyk-Zajac- 16.30 – 17.00 Jerry BarkerCommercialization of low-cost, high-energy Na-ion batteries Faradions 17.00 – 17.30 Yong-Sheng Hu1 MWh Na-Ion battery for energy storage 17.30 – 17.50 –Concluding remarks Register here

