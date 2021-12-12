MicroLED Inventor Receives Prestigious International Award | KLBK | KAMC





Hongxing Jiang

(Photo provided by Texas Tech University)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from the University of Texas at Texas: Texas Technical UniversityS ‘Hongxing Jiang, an honorary professor Horn, co-director ofCenter for Nanophotonicsand a chairman Edward E. Whitacre Jr. INDepartment of Electrical and Computer Engineering, located insideEdward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, was recently honored by the International Solid-State Lighting Alliance (ISA) with its Global SSL Award for Outstanding Achievement for Its Invention of Light Emitting Diodes, ormicroLED. It is a great pleasure and honor to receive this tremendous award, Jiang said. From a vision and dream of more than 20 years ago, it is fascinating to see that our original invention and development of microLED and microdisplay have led to such worldwide research and development efforts in this technology. MicroLED was first proposed and implemented in 2000 by Jiang and his wife Jingyu Lin, an honorary professor at Horn, Linda F. Whitacre Chair in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and co-director of the Center for Nanophotonics. In 2009, Jiang and his associates at Texas Tech realized the first active high-resolution, video-capable motion microcontroller in graphic video group (VGA) format (640 x 480 pixels) through the heterogeneous integration of the microLED group with hemisphere silicone supplemental metal oxide. Active matrix driver (As CMOS). I would also like to appreciate Professor Lin’s contribution to the invention and development of the microLED and micro-screen, Jiang said. MicroLED and micro-screens have significant applications in large screens, with flat panel, extremely high brightness and contrast, as already demonstrated by companies including Sony and Samsung; in optical communications such as Li-Fi, a wireless communication technology that uses visible light to transmit data and position between devices; in medicine and health for optogenetics and neuroscience; and in entertainment for augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and high resolution and high speed 3D screens. Many tech giants like Apple, Google and Facebook are now working on this technology, Jiang said. It is very gratifying to visualize that, in the future, we may be able to maintain a micro screen like iGlasses developed using microLED technology just as we use smartphones today. Jiang received the award along with Martin Dawson, director of research at the Institute of Photonics at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland. Previous winners of this award include a Nobel laureate in Physics and recipients of the National Medal of Science and the National Medal of Technology. About the International SSL Alliance The International SSL Alliance (ISA) is a non-profit non-governmental organization operating as an independent legal entity to enhance public-private partnerships and intensify global cooperation to accelerate and promote the sustainable development of SSL. It is an international alliance of regional alliances and associations, well-known universities and institutions and leading companies in the field of SSL. (Press Release from Texas Technical University)

