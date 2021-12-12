A Christmas Tree Story In Hawaii News, Sports, Work





Nothing warns of the holiday season like the Christmas tree, but did you know that most Hawaiian Christmas trees are not from here? This year, more than 150 transport containers are estimated to arrive in our state, which equates to more than 90,000 trees. About 99 percent of them are Douglas and noble spruce, grown and sent from Oregon. Invasive pests not known in Hawaii can hide in their branches, but Hawaii Department of Agriculture inspector elves remain on the front line to keep out these harmful brawls.

From the field to the living room, a Christmas tree goes a long way enough to pave your halls. Helmuth Rogg, the State Planning Regulatory Officer for the DOA, knows this very well. Rogg served for 17 years as the state-planned regulatory officer for the Oregon Department of Agriculture before taking up his position in the Hawaii department last year. “Oregon is the number one manufacturer of Christmas tree in America and exports to over 36 countries.” tha Rogg. “The process begins long before the holidays when Oregon inspectors inspect areas for specific pest infections, such as the Douglas fir beetle. “If there is an infection, nothing on the ground will be exported that year.” After a period of eight years of growth, the trees are harvested on farms, then transported by air to an area to prevent excess amounts of mud from clinging. Once landed, collected, cleaned and embalmed. Oregon inspectors then check for pests by vigorously shaking the trees and hitting their trunks to the ground to remove any hitchhiking before loading them into shipping containers. Before closing the container doors, inspectors pull out three random trees and shake them. If something falls out, the entire container is discharged and the whole process starts again. Once the Christmas trees are loaded into their containers, they are sent to Hawaii and greeted by DOA inspectors. Three trees will be pulled from each container and rocked on a white tarp. If inspectors detect any pests, the container is sealed, sealed and put on hold. The store that ordered the trees will either return the container to its origin or pay DOA to clean the trees in a closed quarantine facility. This process can take up to half a day with 10 inspectors, where all the trees are unloaded, cleaned and reloaded in a disinfected container before going to the store. Despite all this effort, the pests still manage to enter secretly. The most common pests on Christmas trees in Hawaii are mushrooms and yellow jackets. In 2020, inspectors caught a live rubber snake in a Christmas tree container. As long as the trees are imported, the risk of accidental inputs remains. However, Rogg provides, “So far this year, only three of the 150 containers that arrived had to be cleaned by DOA inspectors, or about 1 percent of the Christmas tree arrivals.” However, Rogg encourages the public to be vigilant. “If something hits your Christmas tree, safely pack it in a zippered bag, take a picture of it, put it in the fridge and report it to 643pest.org, where officials can identify it.” tha Rogg. Want to completely eliminate the risk of invading imported hitchhikers? Choose local. The Kula Botanical Garden is one of the largest growers of Christmas trees in the state, with a variety of Monterey pines grown in the Upcountry. Kula Kelly Farm in Omaopio boasts a small selection of Norfolk pines. If you want a family adventure and want to cut down your tree, the Department of Land and Natural Resources issues collection permits for Monterey pines, 15 feet or below, for a fee of $ 10. Lance De Silva, Forest Management Supervisor with Maui DLNR Division of Forests and Wildlife, shares, The Kula Forest Reserve is the only state area in Maui allowed to cut down Christmas trees. If you would like to cut your Christmas tree, please call our office at (808) 984-8100. ” Lastly, alahee is a native option with a similar growth pattern to a Christmas tree and works well in pots, so it can be placed in pots and used each year before being planted in your yard. Another bonus? Its small white flowers are reminiscent of imitation orange blossoms, giving good news and joy beyond the holidays. * Serena Fukushima is a public relations and education specialist for the Maui Invasive Species Committee. She holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies and a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Hawaii in Manoa. “Preserving the island” was written by the Maui Invasive Species Committee to provide information on protecting the island from invading plants and animals that threaten the environment, economy and quality of life of our islands. The latest news of today and more in the inbox WAILUKU A Waiehu man was sentenced to one year in prison as part of 10 years probation after police … Maui News Maui County will assist residents of Kihei and Kula in removing green waste from their homes after … Maui News Mayor Michael Victorino has signed two bills recently approved by the council, including one to help … Maui News A new four-year national agreement has been ratified between Kaiser Permanente and the Alliance of … Maui News The Hawaii Department of Health has ordered a clinic in Maui to cease immediately and stop …



