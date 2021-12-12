ornext day. Another body under the Boris Johnsons battle bus. Another conservative councilor on the white stairs of another villa in Canonbury. Another pantomime of regret invented by every tortured sound and sad shape that can collect faces. Another bright satellite burning in Johnsons orbit. Intended to master difficult questions, Allegra Stratton was a five-and-a-half-foot human loofah made from chlorinated chicken, 30% full of liquid facts.

Her role as press secretary was created in 2020, a firewall between Boris Johnson and the troubled world of events. This week, for example, she might have defended him from the unproven suggestion that he had helped evacuate 170 declining asylum-seeking pets from Kabul, like the animal-loving politician played by Steve Coogan in the upcoming Disney + movie The Taliban Willslightly.

If there are no people in a room but there is cheese, does that mean it is a holiday?

Stratton was even given its press conference center on Downing Street, where to answer annoying hacking questions, at a cost to taxpayers of $ 2.6 million, a strategy that was supposed to be more effective than simply concealing of the prime minister in a nearby refrigerator at the first sign. of a microphone, a notebook, and some journalistic skills.

Surprisingly, the only time the 2.6-meter speaking space made any impression was this week, a year after its completion, when images of Stratton appeared on its podium, repeating credible denials of a party breaking the Covid rules. on Downing Street last December, and finding the whole thing a witch whistle. Is cheese and wine okay? This is recorded, she laughs. This imaginary holiday was a business meeting and was not distanced from society. Seeing Stratton shake, it is clear why her role as press secretary was conserved so quickly. If given the job, she would have made things even worse. As it turns out, she did not get the job, and still made things worse, a kind of special genius.

Under isolation, I admit, I went to a party. Or me? Suddenly I’m not so sure. Was it a holiday after all, or just a few people in one place? There was cheese and wine, I think. Does this make it a holiday? There’s cheese in a cheese sandwich and wine in a bottle of wine, but that doesn’t mean any of them are a feast. Or does it? Maybe I attended a cheese sandwich? Or climbed into a bottle of wine, like a little Spanish gallon? Or maybe I went to a business meeting? I have met people, of course, but have I done any business? If there are no people in a room but there is cheese, does that mean it is a holiday? Whether it is a party, not a party, a business meeting, a cheese sandwich or a bottle of wine, one thing I am sure of is that the proper procedures have been followed. And a man who may have been at the party, or was not after all, if it was not a party, will soon be contracted to confirm this. From me.

Last month, vaccination controls were at the discretion of countries and it seemed impossible for the government to insist on covering the face in theaters. After all, Boris Johnson loves to watch Macbeth without masks as masked people around him wonder what he takes away from the tale of an ambitious traitor and his manipulative wife. But by Wednesday evening, a massive dead cat had been asked to distract from a day of denied holidays and priority pets, so Johnson hit plan B on the kitchen table, driving skeptics against Covid.

Given the incontrovertible evidence of corruption and heartlessness of Boris Johnsons governments, how can those disgusting few conservative MPs who seem to have a conscience remain in the party, e.g. new take who voted against their leaders, tries to save Owen Paterson? They should withdraw from politics, or join the Liberal Democrats, which is essentially the same thing.

Even given all that has happened this week, there are many brave conservatives, caught behind a puffed banana with the Get Brexit Done note, who will continue to want to vote for the party despite its complete rot. After all what is the alternative? A Labor party with soft powers, especially not inclined to take away the country’s infrastructure assets to fill their pockets? It just will not do!

But conservative loyalists will require a blood sacrifice to convince them that their concerns are being addressed. And maybe this time a few cries at the door and a symbolic dismissal of the Foreign Ministry Gentlemen will soon be forgotten. Fate has given us the perfect costly offer to appease conservative anger: Pen Farthings Afghan animals.

Innocent Farthings 170 refugee dogs and evacuated cats have now been called forever out of association with the conservative negligence and lies of Boris Johnsons, although the intervention of Johnsons’s personal parliamentary secretary on behalf of poor animals is not conclusive proof of his guilt. But on the corner of Hyde Park, where once stood the bloody Tyburn tree, let’s gather a bunch of fagots. Let the shores of the seats lie on the lush slopes of the magnificent Marble Arch Mound. Newly released from her final role in government, Allegra Stratton serves party cheese and party wine as Boris Johnson, and other leading actors in the cavalry of contempt for the lonely Covid dead from the blockade, descend into their seats to watch between onion tears. Then the animals stained with lies are burned en masse, all 170, in a fire lit with great pity by an acquitted ant and December.

And let the smoke from the burning bodies be visible, yes, even from the hills of Gog Magog and serve as a ritual cleansing of Albion contaminated by conservatives, in this valley of dying stars, in this empty valley, this jaw our broken. the lost kingdom.

The dates from the Stewarts 2020 tournament rescheduled to 2022 are for sale now. He also appears as a director Michael Cumming in live shows of King Rocker, theirs documentary about post-punk survivors in Birmingham nightingales, in Dalston Rio on 16 December and Midland Arts Center on December 18th