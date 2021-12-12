



Toronto officials are preparing to host a massive COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages five to 11 at the Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, and the city says there are still appointments available. The clinic will be open from 10:00 until 18:00. The clinic will accept walking entrances starting at 13:00 and the entrance entrance will be from Gate 1. Mayor John Tory has declared December 12, 2021 Toronto Children’s Vaccine Day in the city. “It’s not too late to record 5-11 year old superheroes in your life for this superhero theme clinic at the home of some of our greatest sports heroes,” Tory said Wednesday. Staff will greet the children and give them a superhero vaccine clinic passport that includes information on the four clinical stations they will go through to navigate their vaccinations, Tory added. There will be custom adhesives for each station. The arena will also have coloring sheets, interactive activities and selfie stations of superheroes. A Toronto fire truck and Toronto Blinky police car will be parked outside the arena to welcome children and families. Inside, there will be Toronto mascots, including Carlton the Bear, The Raptor, Stripes and Duke the Dog, Patrol characters Patrol, Chase and Skye, and Toronto First Responder Sparky the Fire Dog mascots. Tory said the experience will be memorable for the kids. “Children’s vaccine day in Toronto is designed from the top down with kids in mind,” Tory said. On its website, the city added: “All aspects of Children’s Toronto Vaccine Day aim to make young people feel safe and relaxed while receiving their COVID-19 vaccine.” The city says: “All aspects of Children’s Vaccine Day in Toronto aim to make young people feel safe and relaxed while receiving their COVID-19 vaccine.” (Steve Russell / Canadian Press) Doctors and nurses from the Toronto Public Health and Toronto Hospital for Sick Children will talk to children, their parents, and their caregivers about the importance of vaccines and how the vaccination process will work. And there will be support dogs on site to help children and families feel comfortable. The city says the clinic will be accessible In a press release Saturday, the city said it will bring children from priority neighborhoods to the clinic to enable them to be vaccinated. Also, the site and areas after care will be fully accessible. The city said there will be gifts throughout the day, including Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors jerseys and tickets, food gift cards and PAW Patrol stickers, activities and toys. To mark the day, the city has arranged for the Toronto Sign, including the new COVID-19 vaccination bandage, to light pink. Twenty-nine percent of Toronto residents between the ages of five and 11 have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while three percent have received two doses, as of Friday morning. A total of 67,300 pediatric doses were administered to children ages five to 11 in Toronto. According to the city, between September and November 2021, children aged 4 to 13 years had the highest rate of COVID-19 infection compared to all other age groups. There are currently 44 elementary and high schools in Toronto exploding, the city’s pandemic data show Friday. Mayor John Tory, in the middle and two Toronto mascots, Carlton the Bear, left and Raptor, right, show a sign at the Scotiabank Arena advertising Children’s Vaccine Day in Toronto on Sunday. (Delivered from Toronto City)

